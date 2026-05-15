Two Faisalabad nurses fired after surgical scissors left inside patient during heart surgery

FAISALABAD – A serious case of medical negligence has come to light in Faisalabad, where a pair of surgical scissors was accidentally left inside a patient’s chest during an open-heart operation.

Dr. Nadeem, Medical Superintendent at Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, said the patient, 22-year-old Saqlain from Toba Tek Singh, underwent open-heart surgery. Due to staff oversight, the scissors remained inside the patient’s body.

After enduring discomfort for three weeks, Saqlain underwent a second surgery to remove the instrument.

Dr. Nadeem stated that investigations revealed the negligence of the staff nurses, who failed to complete the post-operative instrument count—a serious breach of protocol.

The Medical Superintendent confirmed that the services of both responsible nurses have been terminated, and a report has been sent to the Health Secretary for further action.