New LESCO Policy restricts Solar Installations above 14kW without dedicated Transformers

ISLAMABAD – Lahore Electric Supply Company(LESCO) introduced new policy requiring consumers installing solar systems above 14kW to set up their own dedicated transformers, making it mandatory for net metering approval.

The power supplier rolled out strict new regulations that will significantly impact consumers installing high-capacity solar systems. Under updated framework, any consumer installing a solar system above 14 kilowatts will now be required to personally arrange and install a dedicated transformer.

Systems up to 14 kW, however, will continue to operate under the existing net metering process without additional technical or financial obligations, officials said. Net metering approval for larger systems will be strictly conditional, without the installation of the required transformer, applications will not move forward under the revised rules.

LESCO further confirmed that consumers opting for solar installations will be bound under a five-year contractual agreement, allowing them to generate electricity and remain connected to the national grid throughout the agreement period.

On the other hand, DG Customs Valuation, Karachi, revised upward the customs values for imported solar panels, just ahead of the federal budget 2026–27 after officials observed rise in international solar panel prices compared to previous assessments made in 2025.

Authorities said the revision was finalized after a comprehensive review of import data, declared values, global market trends, and assessed prices under Section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969. Before issuing the ruling, officials held consultations with stakeholders, examined documentation submitted by importers, and analyzed market behavior and pricing trends in detail.