President honors Pakistan Armed Forces heroes with military awards at Aiwan-e-Sadr

ISLAMABAD – A prestigious award ceremony is being held at the Presidency (Aiwan-e-Sadr), where President Asif Zardari is conferring military honors upon officers and personnel of the Pakistan Armed Forces in recognition of their exceptional national services.

The ceremony is a moment of national pride as distinguished military officers and jawans are being awarded for their dedication, bravery, and outstanding contributions to the defense and service of the country.

The event shows the state’s formal acknowledgment of sacrifices and professional excellence demonstrated by members of Pakistan Army, Air Force, and Navy. The awards are being presented in recognition of meritorious service and commitment to national security.

The dignified event honors those who served the nation with distinction, reinforcing respect and appreciation for the armed forces across the country.