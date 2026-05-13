Shahid Afridi honoured With Hilal-e-Imtiaz at Civil Awards ceremony

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has been awarded prestigious Hilal-e-Imtiaz at Aiwan-e-Sadr by President Asif Ali Zardari in light of his outstanding services in the field of sports.

The grand civil awards ceremony, held in Islamabad, brought together prominent political, government, and public figures as the state honoured individuals from multiple fields for their exceptional contributions.

کرکٹ کے شعبے میں گراں قدر خدمات اور عالمی سطح پر اپنی آل راؤنڈ صلاحیتوں کا لوہا منوانے کے اعتراف میں صدر اسلامی جمہوریہ پاکستان نے صاحبزادہ محمد شاہد خان آفریدی کو ہلال امتیاز کا اعزاز عطا کر دیا pic.twitter.com/nofBu6Urst — Sehrish Maan (@SMunirMaan) May 13, 2026

President Zardari also posthumously awarded the Nishan-e-Imtiaz to veteran politician Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan in recognition of his lifelong struggle and valuable services for strengthening democracy. The award was received on his behalf by his son, Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmad.

Senior political stalwart and former senator Irfan Siddiqui was also posthumously honoured with the Nishan-e-Imtiaz for his distinguished contributions to literature and public service. His son, Imran Khawar Siddiqui, received the award.

Pak Army Soldier Azhar Mahmood was awarded the Hilal-e-Shujaat in recognition of extraordinary courage and bravery.

The ceremony shows powerful moment of national recognition, as state paid tribute to figures from sports, politics, literature, and the armed forces, underscoring the wide-ranging impact of their services to the country.