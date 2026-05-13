Gold Prices slip to Rs4.91Lac Per Tola in Pakistan; Silver goes up

KARACHI — Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Wednesday, reflecting a downturn in the global bullion market, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

In the local market, the price of gold per tola dropped by Rs1,100, settling at Rs491,362. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs943, bringing it down to Rs421,263.

Gold Rates Today

Category Unit Price Change Gold (Pakistan) Per tola Rs491,362 ▼ Rs1,100 Gold (Pakistan) 10 grams Rs421,263 ▼ Rs943 Gold (Pakistan – intraday high) Per tola Rs492,462 ▲ Rs4,100 (earlier session) Gold (International) Per ounce $4,690 (incl. $20 premium) ▼ $11 Silver (Pakistan) Per tola Rs9,139 ▲ Rs231

Despite the overall decline, the market saw intra-day volatility. Earlier in the trading session, gold briefly surged to Rs492,462 per tola, gaining Rs4,100, before reversing its gains and moving downward later in the day.

In the international market, gold also weakened, slipping by $11 per ounce to reach $4,690, including a $20 premium.

In contrast, silver prices moved in the opposite direction. The price of silver per tola increased by Rs231, reaching Rs9,139, showing a modest gain despite weakness in gold.