Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – Per Tola Gold, Silver Prices – 10 May 2026

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan remained at Rs4.93Lac Per Tola on May 10, 2026, after latest losses in the global bullion market.

As of Sunday, the price of 24Karat gold per tola fell by Rs400, settling at Rs493,662, while price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs343 to reach Rs423,235

Gold Rates Today

Item Unit Price 24KGold Per tola Rs 493,662 24KGold 10 grams Rs 423,235 Silver Per tola Rs 8,513

18, 21, and 22 Karat Gold Prices

Gold Rate Unit 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 444,125 423,937 363,375 Per 1 Gram 38,077 36,346 31,154 Per 10 Gram 380,774 363,466 311,542 Per Ounce 1,079,223 1,030,168 883,001

In the international market, gold also slipped by $4, bringing the global rate to $4,713 per ounce, along with a premium of $20. The downward movement in global prices has directly impacted local bullion rates, keeping traders cautious amid ongoing volatility.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Alongside gold, silver prices also declined in the domestic market. The per tola rate of silver dropped by Rs12, settling at Rs8,513, reflecting broader weakness in precious metals trading.

Market analysts say the continued fluctuations in international prices are likely to keep local bullion markets under pressure in the short term, with investors closely watching global economic signals for further direction.