Gold Price dips at Rs493,662 Per Tola, Silver at Rs8,513 after fresh decline

KARACHI – Gold, and silver prices in Pakistan witnessed another decline amid changes in international bullion market, adding to recent volatility in precious metals.

On Saturday, the price of gold per tola in the local market fell by Rs400, bringing it down to Rs493,662. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs343, settling at Rs423,235.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Metal Unit Price Change Gold Per tola Rs 493,662 -Rs 400 Gold 10 grams Rs 423,235 -Rs 343 Silver Per tola Rs 8,513 -Rs 12

This latest decline comes just a day after a sharper fall was recorded on Friday, when gold per tola had plunged by Rs2,700, closing at Rs494,062, highlighting continued fluctuations in the domestic bullion market.

On the global front, gold prices also weakened, slipping by $4 per ounce to reach $4,713, with a $20 premium included. The international dip has directly influenced local market trends in Pakistan.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

silver prices also moved downward, with the per tola rate decreasing by Rs12 to settle at Rs8,513, reflecting a broader softening trend in precious metals.