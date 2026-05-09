Will no compromise on career for love, says Danaeer Mobeen

ISLAMABAD – Rising Pakistani actress Dananeer Mobeen has affirmed that she will never compromise her career for love.

In a recent interview, she stated, “I will never sacrifice my goals or career for anyone. I am focused on my work and living my life well.”

Addressing fans who often speculate about her pairing with co-stars, Dananeer said that while she appreciates the enthusiasm, it sometimes affects her family.

“My parents get worried about such rumors, and it can be challenging at times,” she added.

Dananeer emphasized that her attention remains fully on her professional growth, ensuring her career remains her top priority.

Dananeer Mobeen is one of Pakistan’s emerging actresses, known for her dedication and versatile performances.

She has gained recognition for her roles in television dramas and digital content, earning praise for her expressive acting and screen presence.