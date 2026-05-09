Top mid-range smartphones under Rs50,000 in Pakistan

In Pakistan, finding a smartphone on a mid-range budget that offers better performance, battery life, and camera quality is a difficult task.

Rising prices have made consumers more cautious, and they now seek the best performance for less money.

Most buyers in the country prefer mid-range or budget smartphones over expensive flagship models, as long as they do not compromise on daily use, battery timing, or camera performance. For this reason, the category under PKR 50,000 is considered the most important for consumers.

Following are the some notable smartphones in this budget range in Pakistan:

OPPO A6x 6GB – Priced around PKR 47,000, this phone offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Its 6.75-inch large display is suitable for videos and gaming, while a 6,500mAh battery supports extended usage. The 50MP rear and 5MP front cameras handle basic photography needs.

TECNO Spark 50 – Available for PKR 43,999, it stands out for its 7,000mAh battery. With a 6.78-inch 120Hz display, MediaTek Helio G81 processor, 6GB RAM (12GB extended), and 128GB storage, it is a strong all-rounder.

Vivo Y11d – Priced at PKR 44,000, this phone features a 6.74-inch display and a 6,500mAh battery. With 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 50MP rear camera, it delivers adequate performance for everyday use.

Itel Super 26 Ultra – Close to PKR 50,000, this device is attractive to selfie lovers with a 32MP front camera. Its 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, 6,000mAh battery, and 6.8-inch display make it a powerful option in this range.

Infinix Hot 60i 8GB – Available for PKR 45,000, it comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 50MP rear and 8MP front camera, a 6.7-inch display, and a 5,160mAh battery, making it a well-balanced device.