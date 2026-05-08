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Gold Rates Today in Pakistan (May 8, 2026): 18, 21, 24Karat Tola Gold Prices

By Our Correspondent
8:40 am | May 8, 2026
Gold Prices Decline For Second Consecutive Day In Pakistan

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs496,762 in the local bullion market on 8 May 2026, while rate for 10 grams of gold settled at Rs425,8793.

24 Karat Gold Rates in Pakistan

Commodity Unit Price
Gold Per Tola 496,762
Gold 10 Grams 425,893
Silver Per Tola 8,445
Gold (International) Per Ounce $4,744

Gold Rates Last Week

Date 24K Gold Price
May 5, 2026 476,000 – 477,500
May 4, 2026 478,500 – 479,962
Apr 29, 2026 476,500 – 479,562
Apr 28, 2026 480,500 – 485,062
Apr 27, 2026 491,500 – 493,962
Apr 26, 2026 494,100

22Karat Gold Prices

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola 442,288 422,188 361,875
Per 1 Gram 37,919 36,196 31,025
Per 10 Gram 379,195 361,961 310,253
Per Ounce 1,075,004 1,026,148 879,555

On the global front, gold prices also increased by $78 to reach $4,744 per ounce, including a premium of $20.

Gold Drops by Rs1,400 per Tola in Pakistan

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan also registered gains, surging by Rs373 to reach Rs8,445 per tola, indicating a broader trend of softening precious metal prices.

Gold prices decline for second consecutive day in Pakistan

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