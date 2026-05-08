Gold Rates Today in Pakistan (May 8, 2026): 18, 21, 24Karat Tola Gold Prices

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs496,762 in the local bullion market on 8 May 2026, while rate for 10 grams of gold settled at Rs425,8793.
24 Karat Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Commodity
|Unit
|Price
|Gold
|Per Tola
|496,762
|Gold
|10 Grams
|425,893
|Silver
|Per Tola
|8,445
|Gold (International)
|Per Ounce
|$4,744
Gold Rates Last Week
|Date
|24K Gold Price
|May 5, 2026
|476,000 – 477,500
|May 4, 2026
|478,500 – 479,962
|Apr 29, 2026
|476,500 – 479,562
|Apr 28, 2026
|480,500 – 485,062
|Apr 27, 2026
|491,500 – 493,962
|Apr 26, 2026
|494,100
22Karat Gold Prices
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|442,288
|422,188
|361,875
|Per 1 Gram
|37,919
|36,196
|31,025
|Per 10 Gram
|379,195
|361,961
|310,253
|Per Ounce
|1,075,004
|1,026,148
|879,555
On the global front, gold prices also increased by $78 to reach $4,744 per ounce, including a premium of $20.
Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan also registered gains, surging by Rs373 to reach Rs8,445 per tola, indicating a broader trend of softening precious metal prices.