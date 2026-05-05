Gold prices decline for second consecutive day in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices continued to fall for the second straight day in bullion markets across Pakistan.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola dropped by Rs 2,001, reaching Rs 477,862, while the price of 10 grams fell by Rs 1,801 to Rs 409,689.

In the international market, gold prices also declined by $21 per ounce, settling at $4,555.

It is worth noting that a day earlier, gold prices had already decreased by Rs 3,800, continuing the downward trend in the domestic market.