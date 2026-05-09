Gold Rates Today in Pakistan (May 9, 2026): 18, 21, 24Karat Tola Gold Prices

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs494,062 in the local bullion market on 9 May 2026, while rate for 10 grams of gold settled at Rs423,578.

24 Karat Gold Rates in Pakistan

Commodity Unit Price Gold Per Tola 494,062 Gold 10 Grams 423,578 Silver Per Tola 8,525 Gold (International) Per Ounce $4,717

Gold Rates Last Week

Date 24K Gold Price May 5, 2026 476,000 – 477,500 May 4, 2026 478,500 – 479,962 Apr 29, 2026 476,500 – 479,562 Apr 28, 2026 480,500 – 485,062 Apr 27, 2026 491,500 – 493,962 Apr 26, 2026 494,100

22Karat Gold Prices

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 447,788 427,438 366,375 Per 1 Gram 38,392 36,647 31,412 Per 10 Gram 383,916 366,468 314,115 Per Ounce 1,194,115 1,139,845 977,010

On the global front, gold prices also decreased by $27 to reach $4,717 per ounce, including a premium of $20.

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan registered gains, surging by Rs80 to reach Rs8,525 per tola, indicating a broader trend of softening precious metal prices.