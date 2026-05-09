Gold Rates Today in Pakistan (May 9, 2026): 18, 21, 24Karat Tola Gold Prices

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs494,062 in the local bullion market on 9 May 2026, while rate for 10 grams of gold settled at Rs423,578.
24 Karat Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Commodity
|Unit
|Price
|Gold
|Per Tola
|494,062
|Gold
|10 Grams
|423,578
|Silver
|Per Tola
|8,525
|Gold (International)
|Per Ounce
|$4,717
Gold Rates Last Week
|Date
|24K Gold Price
|May 5, 2026
|476,000 – 477,500
|May 4, 2026
|478,500 – 479,962
|Apr 29, 2026
|476,500 – 479,562
|Apr 28, 2026
|480,500 – 485,062
|Apr 27, 2026
|491,500 – 493,962
|Apr 26, 2026
|494,100
22Karat Gold Prices
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|447,788
|427,438
|366,375
|Per 1 Gram
|38,392
|36,647
|31,412
|Per 10 Gram
|383,916
|366,468
|314,115
|Per Ounce
|1,194,115
|1,139,845
|977,010
On the global front, gold prices also decreased by $27 to reach $4,717 per ounce, including a premium of $20.
Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan registered gains, surging by Rs80 to reach Rs8,525 per tola, indicating a broader trend of softening precious metal prices.