Gold Rates Today in Pakistan (May 7, 2026): 18, 21, 24Karat Tola Gold Prices

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs488,962 in the local bullion market on 7 May 2026, while rate for 10 grams of gold settled at Rs419,206.

24 Karat Gold Rates in Pakistan

Commodity Unit Price Gold Per Tola 488,962 Gold 10 Grams 419,206 Silver Per Tola 8,072 Gold (International) Per Ounce $4,666

Gold Rates Last Week

Date 24K Gold Price May 5, 2026 476,000 – 477,500 May 4, 2026 478,500 – 479,962 Apr 29, 2026 476,500 – 479,562 Apr 28, 2026 480,500 – 485,062 Apr 27, 2026 491,500 – 493,962 Apr 26, 2026 494,100

22Karat Gold Prices

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 437,708 417,812 358,125 Per 1 Gram 37,527 35,821 30,704 Per 10 Gram 375,274 358,216 307,042 Per Ounce 1,063,631 1,015,284 870,243

On the global front, gold prices also increased by $111 to reach $4,666 per ounce, including a premium of $20.

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan also registered gains, surging by Rs233 to reach Rs8,072 per tola, indicating a broader trend of softening precious metal prices.