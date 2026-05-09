Petrol Levy rises to Rs117.41 Per Litre in Pakistan amid Fuel Price surge

KARACHI – Petrol Price in Pakistan continues to climb higher, with per litre fuel cost around Rs415 per litre after the latest revision. The increase is not just driven by global oil trends but also by a rising tax burden, as more than one-third of the price is now being collected in the form of taxes and petroleum levies.

New Petrol Price

Item Old Rate Increase New Rate Petrol Rs 399.86 Rs 14.92 Rs 414.78 Diesel Rs 399.58 Rs 15.00 Rs 414.58

The government imposed fresh hike in petroleum levies instead of offering relief to consumers. According to official sources, the government jacked up petroleum levy on petrol by Rs 13.91 per litre, taking the total levy to Rs 117.41 per litre. The same increase of Rs 13.91 per litre has also been applied to high-speed diesel, raising its levy to Rs 42.60 per litre.

Levy on Petrol in Pakistan

Item Increase New Levy Petrol levy (per litre) Rs 13.91 Rs 117.41 High-speed diesel levy (per litre) Rs 13.91 Rs 42.60

A notification issued by the Petroleum Division late last night confirmed that the revised prices came into effect from midnight.

Under the new pricing structure, the price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs 15 per litre, setting the new rate at Rs 414.58 per litre, compared to the previous price of Rs 399.58 per litre. Similarly, the price of petrol has been raised by Rs 14.92 per litre, pushing the new rate to Rs 414.78 per litre, up from Rs 399.86 per litre.

Officials noted that this latest adjustment follows an earlier increase made on April 29, when the price of high-speed diesel was raised by Rs 19.39 per litre, taking it to Rs 399.58 per litre at that time.