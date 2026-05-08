Petrol Price in Pakistan jumps to Rs414.78 Per Litre after another Hike

KARACHI – Pakistanis slapped with another fuel price increase as government jacked up petrol, diesel prices by around Rs15 per litre.

With latest increase of Rs14.98. petrol now costs Rs414.78 per litre, while diesel reached Rs414.58. The revised prices, effective from May 9, are expected to raise transportation and daily living costs across the country.

New Petrol Price in Pakistan

Fuel Type Old Price Increase New Price ) Petrol Rs399.86* (approx) +Rs14.92 Rs414.78 High-Speed Diesel Rs399.58* (approx) +Rs15.00 Rs414.58

Pakistanis were hit with another major fuel price increase on Friday as the government raised the price of petrol by Rs14.92 per litre and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs15 per litre, pushing both products beyond the Rs414 mark.

The increase is expected to severely impact middle- and lower-income households, as petrol is commonly used in motorcycles, rickshaws, and private vehicles. Transport fares and daily commuting costs are also likely to rise. Meanwhile, the increase in high-speed diesel prices could trigger higher costs in the transport, agriculture, and industrial sectors, since HSD powers heavy vehicles and large generators across the country.