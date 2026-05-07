Petrol Price in Pakistan to go up by Rs5 per litre in second hike in May

ISLAMABAD – Petrol prices in Pakistan are expected to jump by around Rs4-5 per litre, while a meagre rise in high-speed diesel prices is also expected.

Sources familiar with development said ex-refinery price of petrol is said to jump from Rs 270.03 to Rs 274.77 per litre, amid upward revision driven by international market trends.

The primary reason behind the expected increase is surge in global oil prices, where petrol FOB (Free on Board) rates have climbed from $139.03 to $143.01 per barrel, placing direct pressure on domestic pricing mechanisms.

Despite slight reduction in premium and other associated costs, officials said the overall upward trend in global prices could not be offset. The expiry of previous price adjustments by Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has also contributed to the anticipated increase, further tightening the pricing outlook.

Petrol Price in Pakistan

Product Rs/Litre Petrol 399.86 Diesel 399.58

Diesel, whichs is directly linked to surge in transport prices, is expected to see relatively minor increase of around Rs 0.20 per litre, offering some relief to consumers. Although international diesel prices have also surged significantly, reductions in customs duties and other charges are expected to absorb most of the impact, limiting the burden on end users.

Petrol consumers are likely to feel the immediate impact of fluctuations in global oil markets, while diesel prices remain comparatively stable due to government intervention and policy adjustments.

The final decision will depend on upcoming government assessments of taxes, petroleum levies, and exchange rate adjustments, which will determine the actual revised fuel prices for the next fortnight.