Where to get Discounted Petrol in Pakistan amid sky-high prices? Full details here

ISLAMABAD – Petrol prices are already soaring, putting extra pressure on consumers across Pakistan. Amid rising fuel costs, many people are now searching for ways to save money on every litre they buy.

Petril and Diesel witnessed dramatic and unprecedented surge, sending shockwaves across salaried class. Amid crisis period, petrol prices reached Rs400 per litre, while high-octane fuel in several regions skyrocketed to an alarming 500 to 600 per litre.

Despite market fluctuations, this price remains almost uniform nationwide due to strict government regulation, which prevents oil companies from selling above the fixed rate. Attock Petroleum however, launched discount strategy at its company-operated petrol pumps. The company announced a special discount of Rs5 per litre, but only at outlets directly managed by the company.

This relief comes with limitation, the discount is not applicable at dealer-operated petrol stations, sparking mixed reactions among consumers.

With nearly 45 company-operated petrol pumps across Pakistan, mainly located in major cities and motorway routes, Attock Petroleum is clearly targeting high-traffic fuel stations. These pumps are distinctly marked as “company-operated,” making them easy to identify for customers seeking cheaper fuel.

Unlike regular petrol, high-octane fuel remains completely de-regulated, allowing oil marketing companies to independently set prices. This has resulted in significant variation across brands.

At one point, after the government announced Rs300 levy on high-octane fuel, prices soared to nearly Rs600 per litre, causing a sharp decline in demand and widespread public concern.

The market then witnessed a turning point when Aramco slashed high-octane prices by a massive 200 rupees per litre, igniting a competitive price war that forced other companies to follow suit.