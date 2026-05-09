Avoid These Routes in Islamabad on weekend as Marka-e-Haq Event causes Road closures

ISLAMABAD –As Islamabad prepares for high-profile Marka-e-Haq anniversary ceremony, capital city Islamabad is set to witness strict security measures, major road closures, and heavy traffic diversions on Sunday night.

With top civilian and military leaders expected at the Pakistan Monument, authorities warned citizens to avoid unnecessary travel as key routes across the city, including Srinagar Highway and parts of the Expressway, will remain closed for hours. Fighter jet rehearsals, airport alerts, and a citywide traffic plan have already turned the twin cities into the center of heightened activity ahead of the event.

DC Irfan Nawaz Memon announced an extensive traffic and security plan for May 10 (Sunday) as Islamabad prepares for high-profile ceremony marking the anniversary of “Marka-i-Haq,” with top civilian and military leadership expected to attend.

The main event is likely to take place at Pakistan Monument near Zero Point, where Pakistan’s leadership is expected to commemorate what the state describes as the country’s victory against India during last year’s military confrontation.

He revealed that temporary road closures and diversions would remain in effect across several major routes of the capital from 6pm until midnight. Citizens have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel, plan their routes in advance, and fully cooperate with traffic police to prevent severe congestion.

According to the official advisory, one of Islamabad’s busiest arteries, Srinagar Highway from Korianwala Chowk to Peshawar Mor, will remain completely closed on both sides during the scheduled hours. Authorities have also shut traffic movement from Faizabad to Khayaban Chowk on the Islamabad Expressway for vehicles moving towards Faisal Avenue.

Residents travelling from the Motorway or Islamabad Chowk towards Bhara Kahu and Murree have been advised to divert through 9th Avenue and Colonel Sher Khan Road (IJP Road) via Murree Road. Meanwhile, commuters heading from Murree or Bhara Kahu towards the Motorway will have to use Murree Road, Faizabad, IJP Road, and 9th Avenue.

Authorities have also issued alternate route instructions for motorists heading towards the Red Zone and adjoining sectors. Drivers coming from the Motorway have been directed to use Jinnah Avenue or Margalla Road through 9th Avenue from Peshawar Mor, while Red Zone residents travelling towards Rawalpindi or the Motorway have been advised to follow the same alternate corridors.

Traffic entering Islamabad from the Expressway will be redirected through Faizabad, IJP Road, and 9th Avenue. Commuters travelling from Rawalpindi to Islamabad have similarly been instructed to use IJP Road, Fakhar-i-Alam Road, or 9th Avenue to avoid heavy blockades.

People travelling from Rawalpindi’s Scheme-III and Ammar Chowk areas towards the Red Zone, Bhara Kahu, or Murree can move through Rawal Road, Chandni Chowk, Murree Road, and Club Road. Travellers from Murree and Bhara Kahu heading towards Koral Chowk or Rawat T-Cross on GT Road have been advised to use Korang Road, Bani Gala, Park Road, and Lehtrar Road instead.

The advisory further stated that all light transport vehicles (LTVs) from Rawat T-Cross towards Rawalpindi would be diverted from 5pm until midnight. In a major restriction, authorities also announced a complete ban on the entry of heavy traffic vehicles (HTVs) into Islamabad from 4am on May 10 until midnight.

On Friday, residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi witnessed a dramatic aerial rehearsal by fighter jets of the PAF, drawing crowds outside homes and along major roads as warplanes roared across the skies in preparation for the official event.

Pakistan Airports Authority also warned that flight operations at Islamabad International Airport may face disruptions from Friday through Sunday due to operational requirements linked to the ceremony.