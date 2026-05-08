Liberty Chowk shutdown for ‘Marka-e-Haq’ event causes severe Traffic Jam in Gulberg

LAHORE – A severe traffic disruption has been reported in several parts of Gulberg and adjoining areas of Lahore after Main Boulevard Gulberg near Liberty Chowk was closed due to Marka-e-Haq event.

The closure was implemented to facilitate musical night and related festivities being held at Liberty Chowk, which has been decorated with special lighting arrangements as part of the celebrations.

Lahore Traffic Jam

Deputy Commissioner of Lahore, Ali Ijaz, invited citizens to participate in the event, stating that the occasion is being jointly celebrated by the people of Lahore and the district administration in tribute to the sacrifices of the armed forces.

However, the road closure has resulted in heavy traffic congestion across key arteries of the city. Severe gridlock has been reported in and around Cavalry Ground, Kalma Chowk Underpass, and the vicinity of Qaddafi Stadium, causing significant delays for commuters.

Traffic authorities have advised citizens to avoid these routes and use alternative roads to minimize inconvenience, as congestion is expected to persist until the conclusion of the event at Liberty Chowk.

Lahore Traffic Police earlier shares traffic advisory and implemented a special traffic management plan in connection with ongoing celebrations in heart of the city.

Under the supervision of divisional SPs, a strong deployment of traffic personnel has been arranged, including 6 DSPs, 110 traffic inspectors, and 410 wardens. To tackle illegal and wrong parking, 6 lifter vehicles will also remain active, while 7 dedicated parking stands have been set up across key points in the city.

Traffic Diversions and Restrictions

Traffic passing through Liberty Roundabout will be redirected via alternative routes.

will be redirected via alternative routes. Entry from UCCH to Hafeez Centre, Central Point to Liberty, and Jam Shireen Park towards Liberty has been completely restricted.

Vehicles coming from Kalma Chowk will be diverted via a U-turn before Liberty and sent towards Firdous Market.

Traffic from Siddiq Trade Centre will be routed towards Mini Market and M.M. Alam Road.

Parking Arrangements