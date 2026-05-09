Karishma Tanna, 42, redefines maternity glam in Bold Monokini Look

MUMBAI – TV star Karishma Tanna is stepping into one of the most beautiful phases of her life, her first pregnancy, and the 42-year-old is doing it with full confidence, style, and glamour.

The Grand Masti actress, widely admired for her strong screen presence and active social media engagement, delighted fans by sharing pictures that proudly highlight her baby bump. Her latest photoshoot has taken social media by storm, with fans showering love and admiration on her radiant pregnancy glow.

Tanna dropped series of stunning snaps online, where she appeared in a bold and glamorous black-and-white monokini look. Her stylish sunglasses added a sporty, modern edge to the shoot, making her appearance even more striking and fashionable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma K Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

She posed confidently in multiple angles, clearly showcasing her baby bump. The elegant yet bold presentation of her maternity journey has impressed fans, who are not only praising her beauty but also sending heartfelt wishes for her upcoming motherhood.

The actress is expected to welcome her first child in August this year. She had earlier confirmed the happy news by sharing pictures with her husband, receiving an outpouring of congratulations and blessings from fans and industry followers.

Karishma tied the knot with Varun Bangera in 2022, and after four years of marriage, the couple is now entering a new and emotional chapter of life as they prepare to become parents.