Hania Aamir’s new bold look sparks social media buzz and trolls

Hania Aamir, one of Pakistan’s biggest entertainment stars, is once again making headlines for her unique style — but this time, she is facing intense trolling on social media instead of praise.

With over 20 million followers on Instagram, Hania has remained in the spotlight following the success of her recent drama serial Meri Zindagi Hai Tu. After attending concerts in the United States hosted by singer Asim Azhar, she returned to Pakistan and has been actively appearing at various brand events.

Most recently, Hania attended an automobile event wearing a mehndi-green traditional shalwar qameez paired with a dupatta and loose natural wavy hair. However, it was her rectangular-shaped glasses that became the center of attention, sparking a flood of reactions online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Social media users were quick to share humorous and critical comments about her look. Some compared her appearance to a retired schoolteacher, while others joked that it was the first time Hania looked less than glamorous. A few likened her style to that of a newlywed bride or a traditional daughter-in-law, while others drew comparisons with Indian filmmaker Kiran Rao.

Despite the criticism and online debate, Hania Aamir continues to enjoy immense popularity and remains one of Pakistan’s most talked-about celebrities in the entertainment world.