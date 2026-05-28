Ishaq Dar to hold talks with Marco Rubio on Middle East peace efforts in Washington

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is scheduled to hold talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Friday, focusing on efforts to promote peace in the Middle East, according to the Foreign Office.

The Foreign Office said both sides will review bilateral ties and exchange views on regional and global issues of shared interest. Discussions will also cover ways to strengthen cooperation in key areas, alongside Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to encourage peace and stability through dialogue.

It added that Dar’s visit reflects Pakistan’s commitment to further deepening its long-standing and broad-based relationship with the United States. After completing his engagements in Washington, he is expected to return to Islamabad the same day.

The meeting comes at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East following renewed clashes involving the United States and Iran. Limited strikes and counterstrikes have raised concerns over the stability of a fragile ceasefire and broader regional security.

Pakistan has continued to play a mediating role between Washington and Tehran since the outbreak of hostilities earlier this year, facilitating communication and hosting peace-related engagements in an effort to reduce tensions and support diplomatic solutions.