Ishaq Dar, Wang Yi discuss regional peace and strengthening Pakistan-China ties in New York

NEW YORK – Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New York, where the two leaders discussed regional peace and stability.

Both sides exchanged views on the recent regional situation and Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to promote dialogue and diplomacy.

Wang Yi praised Pakistan’s constructive role in advancing peace and reaffirmed China’s full support for Islamabad’s efforts.

The meeting also included discussion on the recent successful visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation to China.

The two leaders expressed their commitment to further strengthening the longstanding friendship and strategic cooperation between Pakistan and China as the two countries mark 75 years of diplomatic relations.

Ishaq Dar is currently in New York at the invitation of Wang Yi and attended the United Nations Security Council open debate. According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the meeting titled “Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening Multilateralism” was held on May 26 under China’s presidency.