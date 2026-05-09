Islamabad set to open six cattle markets for Eidul Adha 2026

ISLAMABAD – The capital district administration has announced the establishment of six designated cattle markets in the city ahead of Eidul Adha, starting from May 10, 2026.

The six markets will be set up at the following locations:

Zia Mosque

I-12 Sector

Barah Kahu

Lehtrar Road near Sultana Foundation

Sangjani

Japan Road

The Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad has directed that parking, sanitation, and security arrangements be fully implemented at all markets.

Authorities have instructed that any complaints regarding fees exceeding notified rates will be addressed immediately. Each market will have a magistrate on duty at all times.

To ensure smooth traffic flow, special strategies will be coordinated with the traffic police for roads adjacent to the markets. Strict measures will also be enforced to prevent the buying or selling of animals outside the designated markets.