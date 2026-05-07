Per Tola Gold Price in Pakistan climb to Rs496,762 amid global rally

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan jumped higher by around R8000 per tola on Thursday, amid upward trend in the international bullion market. In local market, the price of gold per tola jumped by Rs7,800 in a single day, reaching Rs496,762.

Gold Rates Today

Item Unit Price Change Gold (Pakistan) Per tola Rs 496,762 +Rs 7,800 Gold (Pakistan) 10 grams Rs 425,893 +Rs 6,687 Gold (International) Per ounce $4,744 (incl. $20 premium) +$78 Silver (Pakistan) Per tola Rs 8,445 +Rs 373

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs6,687, reaching Rs425,893, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

This latest spike comes just a day after another major increase was recorded on Wednesday, when gold per tola surged by Rs11,100 to close at Rs488,962, highlighting a sustained bullish trend in the local market.

On the international front, gold prices climbed by $78 per ounce, reaching $4,744, including a $20 premium, further driving domestic price escalation.

Meanwhile, silver also followed the upward trajectory, with its price increasing by Rs373 per tola to settle at Rs8,445, adding to the overall strength in precious metal rates.