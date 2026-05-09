Karachi Heatwave Alert: Humid conditions push Feels-Like Temperature to 37°C

A weather alert has been issued forecasting hot and humid conditions for the next three days in Karachi. Met Office said temperatures in Karachi are expected to remain around 36°C but Karachiites feel muggy weather due to high humidity.

During the day, humidity levels may 65%, while sea breezes along with winds from the west may also blow. Additionally, most areas of the province are likely to experience hot to very hot and dry weather conditions.

Sindh sizzles at 49°C

A heatwave situation is expected to continue in the central and upper regions of the province until May 11. Under its influence, districts including Shaheed Benazirabad, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Jacobabad, Larkana, and Sukkur will experience extremely hot daytime conditions.

In these areas, temperatures are expected to range between 47°C and 49°C. Due to the intense heat, the public, especially children, women, and elderly citizens, is advised to take precautionary measures.

Experts recommend that people avoid going out in direct sunlight during daytime hours and increase their water intake.