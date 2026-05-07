Heatwave Alert: PMD predicts temperatures up to 50°C in coming days

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said due to the presence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere, heatwave conditions are likely to develop over southern and central parts of the country from 07th to 11th May, while in upper parts from 08th to 10th May.

Day time maximum temperatures may rise to 46-50°C in Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Ghotki, Khairpur, Nausheroferoze, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Sibbi, Turbat, Panjgur, while 43-47°C in (Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Rajanpur, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan), and 39-43°C in upper parts (Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kohat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Okara, Kasur). Very hot weather is expected in Karachi during the forecast period and maximum Temperature is likely to remain (35-38)°C.

Met office further informed that a shallow westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country on 10th May(evening/night) and likely to persist in upper parts till 13th May. This system is likely to bring relief from the prevailing hot conditions in the upper parts of the country.

Due to heatwave condition, general public especially children, women and senior citizens are advised to be cautious.

Farmers are advised to manage their crop activities keeping in view the weather conditions and take care of their livestock as well.

General public is advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and remain hydrated.

Judicious use of water is requested from all aspects of life.