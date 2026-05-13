Anmol Panki’s second marriage to Lahore DSP revealed after dramatic arrest

KARACHI – A sensational web of crime, power, and alleged corruption surfaced in case of Karachi-arrested alleged cocaine dealer Anmol Pinky, with explosive claims linking her to a senior police officer and a drug empire reportedly running like a business operation.

Panky, who was arrested from Karachi, allegedly revealed that she married Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Lahore for second time. In a shocking twist, it is further alleged that the police officer used her money to purchase two luxury bungalows, raising serious questions about misuse of influence and unexplained wealth.

The high profile suspect also claimed that an official named Ehsan from an agency picked up her brother and pressured her into paying large sums. She stated she first paid Rs5oLac, after which she was allegedly forced to continue paying between 25 to 30 lakh rupees every month.

The report further claims that this is not her first link to law enforcement circles. Earlier in Lahore, she was reportedly arrested by a police officer, who later married her. It is alleged that the same DSP benefited financially from her earnings and acquired two bungalows using her money.

Adding another shocking layer, Anmol Pinky’s first husband is said to be living in Malaysia. He allegedly taught her how to produce cocaine, after which she expanded operations significantly. According to the report, she built a full-scale drug production laboratory, ran a structured supply network, and remained in direct contact with customers. She allegedly delivered narcotics online to designated locations, operating like a modern underground drug distribution system.

Further controversy erupted over her court appearance. Last night, she was held at the South Police Station, and today she was produced in court without handcuffs and in what was described as a “VIP manner.” When questioned, officials stated that she should have been presented like any other accused, with handcuffs, regardless of gender or status.

The court has since rejected the physical remand request and sent Anmol Panki to jail on judicial remand. Two separate cases have been registered against her, including charges under the Sindh Control of Narcotics Act and another FIR under the Sindh Arms Act for alleged possession of illegal weapons.