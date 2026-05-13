Where Can Pakistanis Travel Visa-Free or Visa-on-Arrival in 2026? Check Full List

KARACHI – Pakistani passport slipped to 100th position in latest Henley Passport Index, showing continued constraints on global travel freedom for citizens of 5th most populated nation.

Despite sitting in lower bottom of list, Pakistani passport holders can visit 30 destinations visa-free or Visa-on-arrival, placing it among the lower-ranked passports globally. The list of accessible destinations is spread across multiple regions, including Americas, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.

Visa-Free Countries for Pakistanis

There are 30 destinations where prior visa is not required

Americas & Caribbean: Barbados Dominica Haiti Montserrat St. Vincent and the Grenadines Trinidad and Tobago

Africa: Burundi Cape Verde Islands Djibouti The Gambia Guinea-Bissau Kenya Madagascar Mauritania Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone

Asia: Cambodia Maldives Nepal Sri Lanka Timor-Leste

Oceania: Cook Islands Micronesia Niue Palau Islands Samoa Tuvalu Vanuatu



Pakistan has been placed at 100th position in the latest global passport rankings, with its passport offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to just 30 destinations, highlighting continued limitations in international mobility for its citizens.

Visa on Arrival Destinations

Americas & Caribbean: Barbados Dominica Haiti Montserrat St. Vincent and the Grenadines Trinidad and Tobago

Africa: Burundi Cape Verde Islands Djibouti The Gambia Guinea-Bissau Kenya Madagascar Mauritania Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone

Asia: Cambodia Maldives Nepal Sri Lanka Timor-Leste

Oceania: Cook Islands Micronesia Niue Palau Islands Samoa Tuvalu Vanuatu



At the top of the index, Singapore leads the world with access to 192 destinations, followed by Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates, which share second place with 187 destinations. Several European countries including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and others also rank among the strongest passports globally with access to around 185 destinations.

World’s Most Powerful Passports 2026

Rank Country Visa-free Access 1 Singapore 192 2 Japan 187 2 South Korea 187 2 United Arab Emirates 187 3 Sweden 186 4 Belgium 185 4 Denmark 185 4 Finland 185 4 France 185 4 Germany 185 4 Ireland 185 4 Italy 185 4 Luxembourg 185 4 Netherlands 185 4 Norway 185 4 Spain 185 4 Switzerland 185 5 Austria 184 5 Greece 184 5 Malta 184 5 Portugal 184 6 Hungary 183 6 Malaysia 183 6 Poland 183 6 United Kingdom 183 7 Australia 182 7 Canada 182 7 Czechia 182 7 Latvia 182 7 New Zealand 182 7 Slovakia 182 7 Slovenia 182 8 Croatia 181 8 Estonia 181 9 Liechtenstein 180 9 Lithuania 180 10 Iceland 179 10 United States 179 11 Bulgaria 177 11 Romania 177 12 Monaco 176 13 Chile 174 13 Cyprus 174 13 Hong Kong (SAR China) 174 14 Andorra 169 15 Argentina 168 15 Brazil 168 16 Israel 166 16 San Marino 166 17 Barbados 163 17 Brunei 163 18 The Bahamas 158 19 St. Kitts and Nevis 157 19 St. Vincent and the Grenadines 157 20 Mexico 156 21 Uruguay 155 22 Antigua and Barbuda 154 22 Seychelles 154 23 Vatican City 151 24 Costa Rica 148 25 Grenada 147 25 Mauritius 147 25 Panama 147 26 Dominica 145 26 Paraguay 145 26 Trinidad and Tobago 145 27 St. Lucia 144 28 Ukraine 142 29 Macao (SAR China) 141 29 Peru 141 30 Serbia 135 31 Taiwan (Chinese Taipei) 134 32 Guatemala 132 32 Solomon Islands 132 33 El Salvador 131 34 Colombia 130 35 Honduras 129 35 Samoa 129 36 Marshall Islands 127 36 Tonga 127 37 Montenegro 126 37 North Macedonia 126 38 Nicaragua 125 38 Tuvalu 125 39 Kiribati 122 40 Albania 121 40 Bosnia and Herzegovina 121 41 Georgia 120 41 Micronesia 120 41 Palau Islands 120 42 Moldova 119 43 Venezuela 116 44 Russian Federation 114 45 Türkiye 113 46 Qatar 112 47 Belize 100 47 South Africa 100 48 Kuwait 96 49 Ecuador 93 50 Maldives 92 50 Timor-Leste 92 51 Guyana 88 51 Saudi Arabia 88 52 Bahrain 87 52 Fiji 87 52 Vanuatu 87 53 Nauru 86 54 Jamaica 85 55 Oman 84 55 Papua New Guinea 84 56 China 82 57 Botswana 81 57 Kosovo 81 58 Kazakhstan 78 59 Belarus 77 59 Bolivia 77 60 Thailand 76 61 Suriname 75 62 Namibia 74 63 Lesotho 73 64 Dominican Republic 71 64 eSwatini 71 64 Morocco 71 65 Indonesia 70 65 Malawi 70 66 Kenya 69 67 Tanzania 68 67 The Gambia 68 68 Azerbaijan 67 68 Ghana 67 68 Rwanda 67 69 Tunisia 66 70 Benin 65 70 Philippines 65 70 Uganda 65 71 Armenia 64 71 Mongolia 64 71 Zambia 64 72 Cape Verde Islands 63 73 Sierra Leone 62 74 Zimbabwe 61 75 Kyrgyzstan 59 75 Mozambique 59 75 Uzbekistan 59 76 São Tomé and Príncipe 58 77 Togo 57 78 Burkina Faso 56 78 Cuba 56 78 India 56 78 Senegal 56 79 Algeria 55 79 Côte d’Ivoire 55 79 Gabon 55 79 Madagascar 55 79 Mauritania 55 80 Niger 54 81 Mali 53 81 Tajikistan 53 82 Equatorial Guinea 52 82 Guinea 52 83 Chad 51 84 Comoro Islands 50 84 Guinea-Bissau 50 85 Egypt 49 85 Haiti 49 85 Jordan 49 85 Liberia 49 86 Angola 48 86 Burundi 48 86 Central African Republic 48 86 Vietnam 48 87 Bhutan 47 87 Cambodia 47 87 Cameroon 47 88 Congo (Rep.) 46 89 Djibouti 45 89 Laos 45 89 Turkmenistan 45 90 Nigeria 44 91 Congo (Dem. Rep.) 43 91 Myanmar 43 92 Ethiopia 42 92 Lebanon 42 93 South Sudan 41 93 Sudan 41 94 Libya 39 94 Sri Lanka 39 95 Eritrea 38 95 Iran 38 95 Palestinian Territory 38 96 Bangladesh 36 97 Nepal 35 97 North Korea 35 98 Somalia 32 99 Yemen 31 100 Pakistan 30 101 Iraq 29 102 Syria 26 103 Afghanistan 23

In South Asia, countries such as India (78th, 56 destinations) and Bangladesh (96th, 36 destinations) also rank above Pakistan, though still in the lower tier of the global index.

Pakistan’s position reflects ongoing challenges in diplomatic mobility agreements and international travel access compared to many regional and global peers. At the bottom of the ranking, Afghanistan holds the weakest passport at 103rd place with access to just 23 destinations, followed by Syria and Iraq.

The index highlights a wide global disparity in travel freedom, with advanced economies dominating the top tiers while several developing nations, including Pakistan, remain in the lower segment of the rankings.