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Where Can Pakistanis Travel Visa-Free or Visa-on-Arrival in 2026? Check Full List

By News Desk
10:21 am | May 13, 2026
Where Can Pakistanis Travel Visa Free Or Visa On Arrival In 2026 Check Full List

KARACHI – Pakistani passport slipped to 100th position in latest Henley Passport Index, showing continued constraints on global travel freedom for citizens of 5th most populated nation.

Despite sitting in lower bottom of list, Pakistani passport holders can visit 30 destinations visa-free or Visa-on-arrival, placing it among the lower-ranked passports globally. The list of accessible destinations is spread across multiple regions, including Americas, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.

Visa-Free Countries for Pakistanis

There are 30 destinations where prior visa is not required

  • Americas & Caribbean:

    • Barbados

    • Dominica

    • Haiti

    • Montserrat

    • St. Vincent and the Grenadines

    • Trinidad and Tobago

  • Africa:

    • Burundi

    • Cape Verde Islands

    • Djibouti

    • The Gambia

    • Guinea-Bissau

    • Kenya

    • Madagascar

    • Mauritania

    • Rwanda

    • Senegal

    • Seychelles

    • Sierra Leone

  • Asia:

    • Cambodia

    • Maldives

    • Nepal

    • Sri Lanka

    • Timor-Leste

  • Oceania:

    • Cook Islands

    • Micronesia

    • Niue

    • Palau Islands

    • Samoa

    • Tuvalu

    • Vanuatu

Pakistan has been placed at 100th position in the latest global passport rankings, with its passport offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to just 30 destinations, highlighting continued limitations in international mobility for its citizens.

Visa on Arrival Destinations

  • Americas & Caribbean:

    • Barbados

    • Dominica

    • Haiti

    • Montserrat

    • St. Vincent and the Grenadines

    • Trinidad and Tobago

  • Africa:

    • Burundi

    • Cape Verde Islands

    • Djibouti

    • The Gambia

    • Guinea-Bissau

    • Kenya

    • Madagascar

    • Mauritania

    • Rwanda

    • Senegal

    • Seychelles

    • Sierra Leone

  • Asia:

    • Cambodia

    • Maldives

    • Nepal

    • Sri Lanka

    • Timor-Leste

  • Oceania:

    • Cook Islands

    • Micronesia

    • Niue

    • Palau Islands

    • Samoa

    • Tuvalu

    • Vanuatu

At the top of the index, Singapore leads the world with access to 192 destinations, followed by Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates, which share second place with 187 destinations. Several European countries including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and others also rank among the strongest passports globally with access to around 185 destinations.

World’s Most Powerful Passports 2026

Rank Country Visa-free Access
1 Singapore 192
2 Japan 187
2 South Korea 187
2 United Arab Emirates 187
3 Sweden 186
4 Belgium 185
4 Denmark 185
4 Finland 185
4 France 185
4 Germany 185
4 Ireland 185
4 Italy 185
4 Luxembourg 185
4 Netherlands 185
4 Norway 185
4 Spain 185
4 Switzerland 185
5 Austria 184
5 Greece 184
5 Malta 184
5 Portugal 184
6 Hungary 183
6 Malaysia 183
6 Poland 183
6 United Kingdom 183
7 Australia 182
7 Canada 182
7 Czechia 182
7 Latvia 182
7 New Zealand 182
7 Slovakia 182
7 Slovenia 182
8 Croatia 181
8 Estonia 181
9 Liechtenstein 180
9 Lithuania 180
10 Iceland 179
10 United States 179
11 Bulgaria 177
11 Romania 177
12 Monaco 176
13 Chile 174
13 Cyprus 174
13 Hong Kong (SAR China) 174
14 Andorra 169
15 Argentina 168
15 Brazil 168
16 Israel 166
16 San Marino 166
17 Barbados 163
17 Brunei 163
18 The Bahamas 158
19 St. Kitts and Nevis 157
19 St. Vincent and the Grenadines 157
20 Mexico 156
21 Uruguay 155
22 Antigua and Barbuda 154
22 Seychelles 154
23 Vatican City 151
24 Costa Rica 148
25 Grenada 147
25 Mauritius 147
25 Panama 147
26 Dominica 145
26 Paraguay 145
26 Trinidad and Tobago 145
27 St. Lucia 144
28 Ukraine 142
29 Macao (SAR China) 141
29 Peru 141
30 Serbia 135
31 Taiwan (Chinese Taipei) 134
32 Guatemala 132
32 Solomon Islands 132
33 El Salvador 131
34 Colombia 130
35 Honduras 129
35 Samoa 129
36 Marshall Islands 127
36 Tonga 127
37 Montenegro 126
37 North Macedonia 126
38 Nicaragua 125
38 Tuvalu 125
39 Kiribati 122
40 Albania 121
40 Bosnia and Herzegovina 121
41 Georgia 120
41 Micronesia 120
41 Palau Islands 120
42 Moldova 119
43 Venezuela 116
44 Russian Federation 114
45 Türkiye 113
46 Qatar 112
47 Belize 100
47 South Africa 100
48 Kuwait 96
49 Ecuador 93
50 Maldives 92
50 Timor-Leste 92
51 Guyana 88
51 Saudi Arabia 88
52 Bahrain 87
52 Fiji 87
52 Vanuatu 87
53 Nauru 86
54 Jamaica 85
55 Oman 84
55 Papua New Guinea 84
56 China 82
57 Botswana 81
57 Kosovo 81
58 Kazakhstan 78
59 Belarus 77
59 Bolivia 77
60 Thailand 76
61 Suriname 75
62 Namibia 74
63 Lesotho 73
64 Dominican Republic 71
64 eSwatini 71
64 Morocco 71
65 Indonesia 70
65 Malawi 70
66 Kenya 69
67 Tanzania 68
67 The Gambia 68
68 Azerbaijan 67
68 Ghana 67
68 Rwanda 67
69 Tunisia 66
70 Benin 65
70 Philippines 65
70 Uganda 65
71 Armenia 64
71 Mongolia 64
71 Zambia 64
72 Cape Verde Islands 63
73 Sierra Leone 62
74 Zimbabwe 61
75 Kyrgyzstan 59
75 Mozambique 59
75 Uzbekistan 59
76 São Tomé and Príncipe 58
77 Togo 57
78 Burkina Faso 56
78 Cuba 56
78 India 56
78 Senegal 56
79 Algeria 55
79 Côte d’Ivoire 55
79 Gabon 55
79 Madagascar 55
79 Mauritania 55
80 Niger 54
81 Mali 53
81 Tajikistan 53
82 Equatorial Guinea 52
82 Guinea 52
83 Chad 51
84 Comoro Islands 50
84 Guinea-Bissau 50
85 Egypt 49
85 Haiti 49
85 Jordan 49
85 Liberia 49
86 Angola 48
86 Burundi 48
86 Central African Republic 48
86 Vietnam 48
87 Bhutan 47
87 Cambodia 47
87 Cameroon 47
88 Congo (Rep.) 46
89 Djibouti 45
89 Laos 45
89 Turkmenistan 45
90 Nigeria 44
91 Congo (Dem. Rep.) 43
91 Myanmar 43
92 Ethiopia 42
92 Lebanon 42
93 South Sudan 41
93 Sudan 41
94 Libya 39
94 Sri Lanka 39
95 Eritrea 38
95 Iran 38
95 Palestinian Territory 38
96 Bangladesh 36
97 Nepal 35
97 North Korea 35
98 Somalia 32
99 Yemen 31
100 Pakistan 30
101 Iraq 29
102 Syria 26
103 Afghanistan 23

In South Asia, countries such as India (78th, 56 destinations) and Bangladesh (96th, 36 destinations) also rank above Pakistan, though still in the lower tier of the global index.

Pakistan’s position reflects ongoing challenges in diplomatic mobility agreements and international travel access compared to many regional and global peers. At the bottom of the ranking, Afghanistan holds the weakest passport at 103rd place with access to just 23 destinations, followed by Syria and Iraq.

The index highlights a wide global disparity in travel freedom, with advanced economies dominating the top tiers while several developing nations, including Pakistan, remain in the lower segment of the rankings.

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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