Where Can Pakistanis Travel Visa-Free or Visa-on-Arrival in 2026? Check Full List

KARACHI – Pakistani passport slipped to 100th position in latest Henley Passport Index, showing continued constraints on global travel freedom for citizens of 5th most populated nation.
Despite sitting in lower bottom of list, Pakistani passport holders can visit 30 destinations visa-free or Visa-on-arrival, placing it among the lower-ranked passports globally. The list of accessible destinations is spread across multiple regions, including Americas, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.
Visa-Free Countries for Pakistanis
There are 30 destinations where prior visa is not required
-
Americas & Caribbean:
-
Barbados
-
Dominica
-
Haiti
-
Montserrat
-
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
-
Trinidad and Tobago
-
-
Africa:
-
Burundi
-
Cape Verde Islands
-
Djibouti
-
The Gambia
-
Guinea-Bissau
-
Kenya
-
Madagascar
-
Mauritania
-
Rwanda
-
Senegal
-
Seychelles
-
Sierra Leone
-
-
Asia:
-
Cambodia
-
Maldives
-
Nepal
-
Sri Lanka
-
Timor-Leste
-
-
Oceania:
-
Cook Islands
-
Micronesia
-
Niue
-
Palau Islands
-
Samoa
-
Tuvalu
-
Vanuatu
-
Pakistan has been placed at 100th position in the latest global passport rankings, with its passport offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to just 30 destinations, highlighting continued limitations in international mobility for its citizens.
Visa on Arrival Destinations
-
Americas & Caribbean:
-
Barbados
-
Dominica
-
Haiti
-
Montserrat
-
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
-
Trinidad and Tobago
-
-
Africa:
-
Burundi
-
Cape Verde Islands
-
Djibouti
-
The Gambia
-
Guinea-Bissau
-
Kenya
-
Madagascar
-
Mauritania
-
Rwanda
-
Senegal
-
Seychelles
-
Sierra Leone
-
-
Asia:
-
Cambodia
-
Maldives
-
Nepal
-
Sri Lanka
-
Timor-Leste
-
-
Oceania:
-
Cook Islands
-
Micronesia
-
Niue
-
Palau Islands
-
Samoa
-
Tuvalu
-
Vanuatu
-
At the top of the index, Singapore leads the world with access to 192 destinations, followed by Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates, which share second place with 187 destinations. Several European countries including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and others also rank among the strongest passports globally with access to around 185 destinations.
World’s Most Powerful Passports 2026
|Rank
|Country
|Visa-free Access
|1
|Singapore
|192
|2
|Japan
|187
|2
|South Korea
|187
|2
|United Arab Emirates
|187
|3
|Sweden
|186
|4
|Belgium
|185
|4
|Denmark
|185
|4
|Finland
|185
|4
|France
|185
|4
|Germany
|185
|4
|Ireland
|185
|4
|Italy
|185
|4
|Luxembourg
|185
|4
|Netherlands
|185
|4
|Norway
|185
|4
|Spain
|185
|4
|Switzerland
|185
|5
|Austria
|184
|5
|Greece
|184
|5
|Malta
|184
|5
|Portugal
|184
|6
|Hungary
|183
|6
|Malaysia
|183
|6
|Poland
|183
|6
|United Kingdom
|183
|7
|Australia
|182
|7
|Canada
|182
|7
|Czechia
|182
|7
|Latvia
|182
|7
|New Zealand
|182
|7
|Slovakia
|182
|7
|Slovenia
|182
|8
|Croatia
|181
|8
|Estonia
|181
|9
|Liechtenstein
|180
|9
|Lithuania
|180
|10
|Iceland
|179
|10
|United States
|179
|11
|Bulgaria
|177
|11
|Romania
|177
|12
|Monaco
|176
|13
|Chile
|174
|13
|Cyprus
|174
|13
|Hong Kong (SAR China)
|174
|14
|Andorra
|169
|15
|Argentina
|168
|15
|Brazil
|168
|16
|Israel
|166
|16
|San Marino
|166
|17
|Barbados
|163
|17
|Brunei
|163
|18
|The Bahamas
|158
|19
|St. Kitts and Nevis
|157
|19
|St. Vincent and the Grenadines
|157
|20
|Mexico
|156
|21
|Uruguay
|155
|22
|Antigua and Barbuda
|154
|22
|Seychelles
|154
|23
|Vatican City
|151
|24
|Costa Rica
|148
|25
|Grenada
|147
|25
|Mauritius
|147
|25
|Panama
|147
|26
|Dominica
|145
|26
|Paraguay
|145
|26
|Trinidad and Tobago
|145
|27
|St. Lucia
|144
|28
|Ukraine
|142
|29
|Macao (SAR China)
|141
|29
|Peru
|141
|30
|Serbia
|135
|31
|Taiwan (Chinese Taipei)
|134
|32
|Guatemala
|132
|32
|Solomon Islands
|132
|33
|El Salvador
|131
|34
|Colombia
|130
|35
|Honduras
|129
|35
|Samoa
|129
|36
|Marshall Islands
|127
|36
|Tonga
|127
|37
|Montenegro
|126
|37
|North Macedonia
|126
|38
|Nicaragua
|125
|38
|Tuvalu
|125
|39
|Kiribati
|122
|40
|Albania
|121
|40
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|121
|41
|Georgia
|120
|41
|Micronesia
|120
|41
|Palau Islands
|120
|42
|Moldova
|119
|43
|Venezuela
|116
|44
|Russian Federation
|114
|45
|Türkiye
|113
|46
|Qatar
|112
|47
|Belize
|100
|47
|South Africa
|100
|48
|Kuwait
|96
|49
|Ecuador
|93
|50
|Maldives
|92
|50
|Timor-Leste
|92
|51
|Guyana
|88
|51
|Saudi Arabia
|88
|52
|Bahrain
|87
|52
|Fiji
|87
|52
|Vanuatu
|87
|53
|Nauru
|86
|54
|Jamaica
|85
|55
|Oman
|84
|55
|Papua New Guinea
|84
|56
|China
|82
|57
|Botswana
|81
|57
|Kosovo
|81
|58
|Kazakhstan
|78
|59
|Belarus
|77
|59
|Bolivia
|77
|60
|Thailand
|76
|61
|Suriname
|75
|62
|Namibia
|74
|63
|Lesotho
|73
|64
|Dominican Republic
|71
|64
|eSwatini
|71
|64
|Morocco
|71
|65
|Indonesia
|70
|65
|Malawi
|70
|66
|Kenya
|69
|67
|Tanzania
|68
|67
|The Gambia
|68
|68
|Azerbaijan
|67
|68
|Ghana
|67
|68
|Rwanda
|67
|69
|Tunisia
|66
|70
|Benin
|65
|70
|Philippines
|65
|70
|Uganda
|65
|71
|Armenia
|64
|71
|Mongolia
|64
|71
|Zambia
|64
|72
|Cape Verde Islands
|63
|73
|Sierra Leone
|62
|74
|Zimbabwe
|61
|75
|Kyrgyzstan
|59
|75
|Mozambique
|59
|75
|Uzbekistan
|59
|76
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|58
|77
|Togo
|57
|78
|Burkina Faso
|56
|78
|Cuba
|56
|78
|India
|56
|78
|Senegal
|56
|79
|Algeria
|55
|79
|Côte d’Ivoire
|55
|79
|Gabon
|55
|79
|Madagascar
|55
|79
|Mauritania
|55
|80
|Niger
|54
|81
|Mali
|53
|81
|Tajikistan
|53
|82
|Equatorial Guinea
|52
|82
|Guinea
|52
|83
|Chad
|51
|84
|Comoro Islands
|50
|84
|Guinea-Bissau
|50
|85
|Egypt
|49
|85
|Haiti
|49
|85
|Jordan
|49
|85
|Liberia
|49
|86
|Angola
|48
|86
|Burundi
|48
|86
|Central African Republic
|48
|86
|Vietnam
|48
|87
|Bhutan
|47
|87
|Cambodia
|47
|87
|Cameroon
|47
|88
|Congo (Rep.)
|46
|89
|Djibouti
|45
|89
|Laos
|45
|89
|Turkmenistan
|45
|90
|Nigeria
|44
|91
|Congo (Dem. Rep.)
|43
|91
|Myanmar
|43
|92
|Ethiopia
|42
|92
|Lebanon
|42
|93
|South Sudan
|41
|93
|Sudan
|41
|94
|Libya
|39
|94
|Sri Lanka
|39
|95
|Eritrea
|38
|95
|Iran
|38
|95
|Palestinian Territory
|38
|96
|Bangladesh
|36
|97
|Nepal
|35
|97
|North Korea
|35
|98
|Somalia
|32
|99
|Yemen
|31
|100
|Pakistan
|30
|101
|Iraq
|29
|102
|Syria
|26
|103
|Afghanistan
|23
In South Asia, countries such as India (78th, 56 destinations) and Bangladesh (96th, 36 destinations) also rank above Pakistan, though still in the lower tier of the global index.
Pakistan’s position reflects ongoing challenges in diplomatic mobility agreements and international travel access compared to many regional and global peers. At the bottom of the ranking, Afghanistan holds the weakest passport at 103rd place with access to just 23 destinations, followed by Syria and Iraq.
The index highlights a wide global disparity in travel freedom, with advanced economies dominating the top tiers while several developing nations, including Pakistan, remain in the lower segment of the rankings.
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