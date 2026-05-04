Henley Passport Index 2026: Pakistan shares Bottom Tier with Yemen, Syria, Other War-Torn Countries

ISLAMABAD – Henley Passport Index 2026 has once again shows stark picture of global mobility, ranking the world’s passports in 2026. At the bottom of the list, Pakistan continues to struggle, remaining among the weakest passports in the world.
The nuclear-powered nation hovers just above war-torn countries such as Yemen, Syria, and Afghanistan, showing limited travel freedom available to its citizens in modern world.
Pakistan’s passport continues to rank among the weakest in the world, even as government officials continue to project the country as a key mediator in sensitive international affairs, including efforts to ease US–Iran tensions.
The South Asian nation stands at 98th position, placing it fourth from the bottom globally, alongside Yemen and just above conflict-hit countries including Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.
Pakistan in Henley Passport Index 2026
Top Passports in the World in 2026
Based on the images provided, here is the complete data from the Henley Passport Index (as of 13 April 2026) organized into a table.
Henley Passport Index Rankings (as of 13 April 2026)
|Rank
|Passport
|Visa-free score
|1
|Singapore
|192
|2
|Japan, South Korea, United Arab Emirates
|187
|3
|Sweden
|186
|4
|Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany,
Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Switzerland
|185
|5
|Austria, Greece, Malta, Portugal
|184
|6
|Hungary, Malaysia, Poland, United Kingdom
|183
|7
|Australia, Canada, Czechia, Latvia, New Zealand, Slovakia, Slovenia
|182
|8
|Croatia, Estonia
|181
|9
|Liechtenstein, Lithuania
|180
|10
|Iceland, United States
|179
|11
|Bulgaria, Romania
|177
|12
|Monaco
|176
|13
|Chile, Cyprus, Hong Kong (SAR China)
|174
|14
|Andorra
|169
|15
|Argentina, Brazil
|168
|16
|Israel, San Marino
|166
|17
|Barbados, Brunei
|163
|18
|The Bahamas
|158
|19
|St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
|157
|20
|Mexico
|156
|21
|Uruguay
|155
|22
|Antigua and Barbuda, Seychelles
|154
|23
|Vatican City
|151
|24
|Costa Rica
|148
|25
|Grenada, Mauritius, Panama
|147
|26
|Dominica, Paraguay, Trinidad and Tobago
|145
|27
|St. Lucia
|144
|28
|Ukraine
|142
|29
|Macao (SAR China), Peru
|141
|30
|Serbia
|135
|31
|Taiwan (Chinese Taipei)
|134
|32
|Guatemala, Solomon Islands
|132
|33
|El Salvador
|131
|34
|Colombia
|130
|35
|Honduras, Samoa
|129
|36
|Marshall Islands, Tonga
|127
|37
|Montenegro, North Macedonia
|126
|38
|Nicaragua, Tuvalu
|123
|39
|Kiribati
|122
|40
|Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina
|121
|41
|Georgia, Micronesia, Palau
|120
|42
|Moldova
|119
|43
|Venezuela
|116
|44
|Russian Federation, Türkiye
|113
|45
|Qatar
|111
|46
|Belize, South Africa
|100
|47
|Kuwait
|96
|48
|Ecuador
|91
|49
|Maldives
|92
|50
|Timor-Leste, Guyana
|88
|51
|Bahrain, Fiji, Saudi Arabia, Vanuatu
|87
|52
|Nauru
|86
|53
|Jamaica
|85
|54
|Oman, Papua New Guinea
|84
|55
|China
|82
|56
|Botswana, Kosovo
|81
|57
|Kazakhstan
|78
|58
|Belarus, Bolivia
|77
|59
|Thailand
|76
|60
|Suriname
|75
|61
|Namibia
|74
|62
|Lesotho
|73
|63
|Dominican Republic, Morocco, Eswatini
|71
|64
|Indonesia, Malawi
|70
|65
|Kenya, Tanzania, The Gambia
|68
|66
|Azerbaijan, Ghana
|67
|67
|Rwanda, Tunisia
|66
|68
|Benin, Philippines, Uganda
|65
|69
|Armenia, Mongolia, Zambia
|64
|70
|Cape Verde Islands
|63
|71
|Sierra Leone
|62
|72
|Zimbabwe
|61
|73
|Kyrgyzstan, Mozambique, Uzbekistan
|59
|74
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|58
|75
|Togo
|57
|76
|Burkina Faso, Cuba, India, Senegal
|56
|77
|Algeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, Madagascar, Mauritania
|53
|78
|Niger
|54
|79
|Mali, Tajikistan
|53
|80
|Equatorial Guinea, Guinea, Chad,
Comoro Islands, Guinea-Bissau
|51
|81
|Egypt, Haiti, Jordan, Liberia,
Angola, Burundi, Central African Republic
|48
|82
|Vietnam
|48
|83
|Bhutan, Cambodia, Cameroon
|47
|84
|Congo (Rep.)
|46
|85
|Djibouti, Laos, Turkmenistan
|45
|86
|Nigeria
|44
|87
|Congo (Dem. Rep.), Lebanon
|43
|88
|Ethiopia, Myanmar
|42
|89
|South Sudan, Sudan
|41
|90
|Libya, Sri Lanka
|39
|91
|Eritrea, Iran, Palestinian Territory
|38
|92
|Bangladesh
|36
|93
|Nepal, North Korea
|33
|94
|Somalia
|32
|95
|Pakistan, Yemen
|31
|96
|Iraq
|29
|97
|Syria
|26
|98
|Afghanistan
|23
Pakistani passport holders can access only 31 destinations without a prior visa, underscoring severe restrictions on international travel and highlighting the limited global mobility available to citizens. The ranking comes at a time when senior government figures have repeatedly highlighted Pakistan’s growing diplomatic footprint, including claims of playing a “central role” in facilitating dialogue between US and Iran.
However, the latest data paints a sharply different picture for ordinary citizens, whose ability to travel, study, and work abroad remains heavily constrained by strict visa regimes across much of the world.
While Pakistan’s involvement in regional and international diplomatic initiatives has drawn attention on the global stage, analysts say these efforts have yet to translate into any meaningful improvement in passport strength or travel freedom.
Pakistani Passport’s ranking drop further, now ranked below Yemen and Sudan