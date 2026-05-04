Latest

Pakistan

Henley Passport Index 2026: Pakistan shares Bottom Tier with Yemen, Syria, Other War-Torn Countries

By News Desk
1:09 pm | May 4, 2026
Worlds Most Powerful Passports In 2026 Where Pakistan Stands On Henley Index

ISLAMABAD – Henley Passport Index 2026 has once again shows stark picture of global mobility, ranking the world’s passports in 2026. At the bottom of the list, Pakistan continues to struggle, remaining among the weakest passports in the world.

The nuclear-powered nation hovers just above war-torn countries such as Yemen, Syria, and Afghanistan, showing limited travel freedom available to its citizens in modern world.

Pakistan’s passport continues to rank among the weakest in the world, even as government officials continue to project the country as a key mediator in sensitive international affairs, including efforts to ease US–Iran tensions.

The South Asian nation stands at 98th position, placing it fourth from the bottom globally, alongside Yemen and just above conflict-hit countries including Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.

Pakistan in Henley Passport Index 2026

Worlds Most Powerful Passports In 2026 Where Pakistan Stands On Henley Index

Top Passports in the World in 2026

Based on the images provided, here is the complete data from the Henley Passport Index (as of 13 April 2026) organized into a table.

Henley Passport Index Rankings (as of 13 April 2026)

Rank Passport Visa-free score
1 Singapore 192
2 Japan, South Korea, United Arab Emirates 187
3 Sweden 186
4 Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany,

Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Switzerland

 185
5 Austria, Greece, Malta, Portugal 184
6 Hungary, Malaysia, Poland, United Kingdom 183
7 Australia, Canada, Czechia, Latvia, New Zealand, Slovakia, Slovenia 182
8 Croatia, Estonia 181
9 Liechtenstein, Lithuania 180
10 Iceland, United States 179
11 Bulgaria, Romania 177
12 Monaco 176
13 Chile, Cyprus, Hong Kong (SAR China) 174
14 Andorra 169
15 Argentina, Brazil 168
16 Israel, San Marino 166
17 Barbados, Brunei 163
18 The Bahamas 158
19 St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines 157
20 Mexico 156
21 Uruguay 155
22 Antigua and Barbuda, Seychelles 154
23 Vatican City 151
24 Costa Rica 148
25 Grenada, Mauritius, Panama 147
26 Dominica, Paraguay, Trinidad and Tobago 145
27 St. Lucia 144
28 Ukraine 142
29 Macao (SAR China), Peru 141
30 Serbia 135
31 Taiwan (Chinese Taipei) 134
32 Guatemala, Solomon Islands 132
33 El Salvador 131
34 Colombia 130
35 Honduras, Samoa 129
36 Marshall Islands, Tonga 127
37 Montenegro, North Macedonia 126
38 Nicaragua, Tuvalu 123
39 Kiribati 122
40 Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina 121
41 Georgia, Micronesia, Palau 120
42 Moldova 119
43 Venezuela 116
44 Russian Federation, Türkiye 113
45 Qatar 111
46 Belize, South Africa 100
47 Kuwait 96
48 Ecuador 91
49 Maldives 92
50 Timor-Leste, Guyana 88
51 Bahrain, Fiji, Saudi Arabia, Vanuatu 87
52 Nauru 86
53 Jamaica 85
54 Oman, Papua New Guinea 84
55 China 82
56 Botswana, Kosovo 81
57 Kazakhstan 78
58 Belarus, Bolivia 77
59 Thailand 76
60 Suriname 75
61 Namibia 74
62 Lesotho 73
63 Dominican Republic, Morocco, Eswatini 71
64 Indonesia, Malawi 70
65 Kenya, Tanzania, The Gambia 68
66 Azerbaijan, Ghana 67
67 Rwanda, Tunisia 66
68 Benin, Philippines, Uganda 65
69 Armenia, Mongolia, Zambia 64
70 Cape Verde Islands 63
71 Sierra Leone 62
72 Zimbabwe 61
73 Kyrgyzstan, Mozambique, Uzbekistan 59
74 São Tomé and Príncipe 58
75 Togo 57
76 Burkina Faso, Cuba, India, Senegal 56
77 Algeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, Madagascar, Mauritania 53
78 Niger 54
79 Mali, Tajikistan 53
80 Equatorial Guinea, Guinea, Chad,

Comoro Islands, Guinea-Bissau

 51
81 Egypt, Haiti, Jordan, Liberia,

Angola, Burundi, Central African Republic

 48
82 Vietnam 48
83 Bhutan, Cambodia, Cameroon 47
84 Congo (Rep.) 46
85 Djibouti, Laos, Turkmenistan 45
86 Nigeria 44
87 Congo (Dem. Rep.), Lebanon 43
88 Ethiopia, Myanmar 42
89 South Sudan, Sudan 41
90 Libya, Sri Lanka 39
91 Eritrea, Iran, Palestinian Territory 38
92 Bangladesh 36
93 Nepal, North Korea 33
94 Somalia 32
95 Pakistan, Yemen 31
96 Iraq 29
97 Syria 26
98 Afghanistan 23

Pakistani passport holders can access only 31 destinations without a prior visa, underscoring severe restrictions on international travel and highlighting the limited global mobility available to citizens. The ranking comes at a time when senior government figures have repeatedly highlighted Pakistan’s growing diplomatic footprint, including claims of playing a “central role” in facilitating dialogue between US and Iran.

However, the latest data paints a sharply different picture for ordinary citizens, whose ability to travel, study, and work abroad remains heavily constrained by strict visa regimes across much of the world.

While Pakistan’s involvement in regional and international diplomatic initiatives has drawn attention on the global stage, analysts say these efforts have yet to translate into any meaningful improvement in passport strength or travel freedom.

Pakistani Passport’s ranking drop further, now ranked below Yemen and Sudan

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now