Henley Passport Index 2026: Pakistan shares Bottom Tier with Yemen, Syria, Other War-Torn Countries

ISLAMABAD – Henley Passport Index 2026 has once again shows stark picture of global mobility, ranking the world’s passports in 2026. At the bottom of the list, Pakistan continues to struggle, remaining among the weakest passports in the world.

The nuclear-powered nation hovers just above war-torn countries such as Yemen, Syria, and Afghanistan, showing limited travel freedom available to its citizens in modern world.

Pakistan’s passport continues to rank among the weakest in the world, even as government officials continue to project the country as a key mediator in sensitive international affairs, including efforts to ease US–Iran tensions.

The South Asian nation stands at 98th position, placing it fourth from the bottom globally, alongside Yemen and just above conflict-hit countries including Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.

Pakistan in Henley Passport Index 2026

Top Passports in the World in 2026

However, the latest data paints a sharply different picture for ordinary citizens, whose ability to travel, study, and work abroad remains heavily constrained by strict visa regimes across much of the world.

While Pakistan’s involvement in regional and international diplomatic initiatives has drawn attention on the global stage, analysts say these efforts have yet to translate into any meaningful improvement in passport strength or travel freedom.