Pakistani Passport’s ranking drop further, now ranked below Yemen and Sudan

By News Desk
1:58 pm | Oct 15, 2025
Pakistani Passports Ranking Drop Further Now Ranked Below Yemen And Sudan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani passport moved down several nothces in the latest Henley Passport Index, now ranked 103rd worldwide, tied with war-torn Yemen.

As per latest data, Pakistani citizens can now travel visa-free to only 31 countries, down from 32, leaving the nation perilously close to Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan, the world’s least powerful passports.

Pakistan’s passport continues to struggle on the global stage, now ranked 92nd in the latest passport power rankings. With a Mobility Score of 45, Pakistani citizens face significant travel restrictions worldwide.

  • Visa-free access: 9 countries

  • Visa on arrival: 33 countries

  • eTA (Electronic Travel Authorization): 3 countries

  • Visa required: 153 countries

While Singapore, South Korea, and Japan race ahead with visa-free access to nearly 190 countries, Pakistan struggles to keep pace. European powerhouses like Germany, Italy, and Switzerland also leave Pakistan far behind in global travel freedom.

United States has also suffered a dramatic fall, dropping out of the top 10 for the first time ever. Once the gold standard of global travel, the American passport now ranks 12th, tied with Malaysia, with visa-free access to just 180 destinations. Experts blame inward-looking policies, visa restrictions, and rising fees for Americans’ declining global mobility.

Top Ranked Passport 2025

Country Passport Rank Mobility Score 
United Arab Emirates 179 133
Singapore 175 137
Spain 175 131
Belgium 174 132
France 174 132
Germany 174 131
Netherlands 174 131
Finland 174 131
Luxembourg 174 131
Italy 174 131
Denmark 174 130
Portugal 174 130
Switzerland 174 129
Greece 174 129
Austria 174 128
Norway 174 127
Ireland 174 126
South Korea 174 124
Sweden 173 130
Poland 173 129
Slovenia 173 128
Croatia 173 128
Hungary 173 128
Estonia 173 127
Japan 173 124
Malta 172 130
Czech Republic 172 127
Slovakia 172 127
Romania 172 127
Latvia 172 126
New Zealand 172 121

The disparity between visa-free access Americans enjoy abroad and the limited access the US grants other nationalities is now among the largest in the world. Pakistan’s slide, coupled with the US’s decline, highlights how global travel freedom is increasingly reshaped by politics and international relations.

The latest rankings are a wake-up call: the world is moving fast, and passports that were once powerful are now losing their clout.

Mother’s name to be officially included in Pakistani Passports; full details here

