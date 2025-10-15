Pakistani Passport’s ranking drop further, now ranked below Yemen and Sudan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani passport moved down several nothces in the latest Henley Passport Index, now ranked 103rd worldwide, tied with war-torn Yemen.

As per latest data, Pakistani citizens can now travel visa-free to only 31 countries, down from 32, leaving the nation perilously close to Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan, the world’s least powerful passports.

Pakistan’s passport continues to struggle on the global stage, now ranked 92nd in the latest passport power rankings. With a Mobility Score of 45, Pakistani citizens face significant travel restrictions worldwide.

Visa-free access: 9 countries

Visa on arrival: 33 countries

eTA (Electronic Travel Authorization): 3 countries

Visa required: 153 countries

While Singapore, South Korea, and Japan race ahead with visa-free access to nearly 190 countries, Pakistan struggles to keep pace. European powerhouses like Germany, Italy, and Switzerland also leave Pakistan far behind in global travel freedom.

United States has also suffered a dramatic fall, dropping out of the top 10 for the first time ever. Once the gold standard of global travel, the American passport now ranks 12th, tied with Malaysia, with visa-free access to just 180 destinations. Experts blame inward-looking policies, visa restrictions, and rising fees for Americans’ declining global mobility.

Top Ranked Passport 2025

Country Passport Rank Mobility Score United Arab Emirates 179 133 Singapore 175 137 Spain 175 131 Belgium 174 132 France 174 132 Germany 174 131 Netherlands 174 131 Finland 174 131 Luxembourg 174 131 Italy 174 131 Denmark 174 130 Portugal 174 130 Switzerland 174 129 Greece 174 129 Austria 174 128 Norway 174 127 Ireland 174 126 South Korea 174 124 Sweden 173 130 Poland 173 129 Slovenia 173 128 Croatia 173 128 Hungary 173 128 Estonia 173 127 Japan 173 124 Malta 172 130 Czech Republic 172 127 Slovakia 172 127 Romania 172 127 Latvia 172 126 New Zealand 172 121

The disparity between visa-free access Americans enjoy abroad and the limited access the US grants other nationalities is now among the largest in the world. Pakistan’s slide, coupled with the US’s decline, highlights how global travel freedom is increasingly reshaped by politics and international relations.

The latest rankings are a wake-up call: the world is moving fast, and passports that were once powerful are now losing their clout.