Uk To Start Issuing New Passports From December 2025

LONDON – The United Kingdom (UK) has announced that it will begin issuing new passports featuring King Charles’s royal emblem starting December.

These passports will prominently feature the royal emblem, which includes the “Tudor Crown” symbolizing the monarchy.

According to British media, the new passport design has been introduced by the Ministry of the Interior and will showcase scenic views of the UK.

Passports bearing Queen Elizabeth’s emblem will remain valid until their expiry. Additionally, since 2023, passports in the UK have been issued in King Charles’s name.

Earlier, British government rolled out stern rules for immigrants seeking permanent residency, introducing tougher requirements for settlement in country as the country deals with the mass arrival of immigrants.

At the Labour Party conference, Home Secretary Suella Braverman said that new rules are being designed to ensure that applicants demonstrate they are valuable members of society before being granted permanent residency.

Under current system, immigrants can apply for permanent residency after completing five years in UK. The Labour Party proposed extending this period to ten years. Once granted, permanent residents would have the right to live, study, and work in the UK indefinitely.

Applicants will also be required to meet additional conditions, including achieving high standard of English, maintaining clean criminal record, and participating in voluntary community work.

Home Secretary added that the government is considering granting eligibility only to those with documented records of voluntary service in their communities. Formal consultations on the proposals are expected to begin later this year.

According to the Migration Observatory, around 45Lac permanent residents are in the UK, including around 430,000 non-European citizens.