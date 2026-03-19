Jazz launches 5G, powering Pakistan’s next digital leap

ISLAMABAD _ Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator under JazzWorld, has officially launched 5G services following the award of the Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS)/5G license by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)—marking a defining moment in Pakistan’s digital journey.

The license agreement was signed by DG Licensing PTA Brig. (Retd.) Aamir Shahzad and CEO JazzWorld Aamir Ibrahim at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Chairman PTA Maj. Gen. (Retd.) Hafeez Ur Rehman, and senior public and private sector leadership—reflecting a strong, unified commitment to accelerating Pakistan’s digital future.

In its first phase, 5G is already live across ~180 sites, spanning Islamabad, all provincial capitals, and key metropolitan hubs including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, and Faisalabad.

Powered by its strengthened spectrum portfolio, Jazz is delivering ultra-fast speeds, low latency, and enhanced reliability at scale. At the same time, the company continues to expand and upgrade its nationwide 4G network—ensuring that the benefits of connectivity reach every Pakistani, everywhere.

Speaking at the occasion, Aamir Ibrahim, CEO JazzWorld, said: “Today marks the beginning of Pakistan’s 5G era—unlocking a new wave of innovation, opportunity, and growth. As we lead this transition, our focus remains clear: delivering faster, more reliable connectivity while ensuring that no Pakistani is left behind. At Jazz, our purpose is to enable a Better Life for All—and this is a significant step forward in that journey.”

In the recent spectrum auction, Jazz emerged as the only operator to secure spectrum across all key bands—700 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2600 MHz, and 3500 MHz—giving it a uniquely powerful, multi-layered network capable of delivering both deep coverage and high-capacity performance.

Backed by a recently announced USD 1 billion commitment to Pakistan’s digital future—adding to over USD 11 billion invested over three decades—Jazz continues to build and scale the infrastructure powering the country’s digital economy.