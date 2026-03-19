Eid-ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Updates in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – All eyes will be on sky for sighting of Eid 2026 moon. Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to begun its crucial meeting today (Thursday) to observe the Shawwal crescent, which will determine the official end of Ramadan and the possible announcement of Eid-ul-Fitr 2026.

The high-level session is being chaired by Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad and is taking place at the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Islamabad at 5:30 pm. Simultaneously, zonal moon sighting committees are also meeting in major cities including Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta, to report their observations.

Eid Moon in Pakistan

According to meteorological experts, Ramadan is expected to complete 30 days this year. Based on calculations, Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to fall on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

The new moon (Shawwal crescent) is expected to be born at 6:23 am Pakistan Standard Time on March 19. However, by sunset, the moon will only be around 12 hours old. Experts note that such an early-age moon is extremely difficult to sight with the naked eye, as visibility typically requires the moon to be at least 14 hours old or more.

Public Holidays Announced

The Cabinet Division has officially declared March 20 and 21, 2026, as public holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr. These holidays will combine with the regular Sunday off and the Pakistan Day holiday on March 23, resulting in an extended break for citizens.

An official notification states that the Prime Minister has approved March 20 and 21 (Friday and Saturday) as public holidays for offices operating under both five-day and six-day work schedules.

Early Salaries disbursement

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sparked attention with a decisive pre-Eid move, ordering early salary disbursement for government employees while unveiling a broader push for economic relief amid rising regional tensions.

Eid Preparations

With Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 approaching, special arrangements have been finalized to provide families with safe and enjoyable recreational spaces across major parks in Lahore.

Officials confirmed that preparations have been made in line with the vision of ensuring a secure and pleasant environment for the public during the festive period.

The Managing Director of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore, Raja Mansoor Ahmed, stated that enhanced arrangements have been implemented in category A parks to manage the expected surge in visitors. Security measures and crowd control systems will be strictly enforced to maintain order and facilitate families, especially those visiting with children.

Eid Gala

Authorities have also directed park canteens and food vendors to strictly adhere to officially approved price lists to prevent overcharging during the Eid rush. This measure aims to ensure that families can enjoy recreational outings without facing excessive costs, making park visits more accessible and comfortable for everyone.

More Updates to Follow…