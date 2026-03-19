Weather Advisory for Travelers heading to Murree, northern areas on Eid ul-Fitr 2026

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s most visited hillstation Murree is gearing up for influx of tourists this Eid ul-Fitr, with authorities warning of unprecedented crowds and tightening security and traffic management measures to handle the surge.

According to District Police Officer Dr. Muhammad Raza Tanveer, an estimated 4-5Lac tourists are expected to flock to picturesque hill station during the Eid holidays, raising concerns about congestion, safety, and accessibility across the region.

Murree Weather on Eid

With weather conditions adding another layer of uncertainty, officials cautioned that rain and strong winds are likely during the Eid period, increasing risk for travelers on mountainous roads.

Tourists have been strictly advised to exercise caution while driving, adhere to traffic regulations, and avoid unnecessary risks. In case of emergencies, citizens are encouraged to immediately contact helpline 15 or use the mobile app to reach relevant authorities for assistance.

As Murree braces for one of its busiest holiday periods of the year, authorities are on high alert, urging visitors to plan responsibly, follow guidelines, and prioritize safety to avoid accidents and disruptions during the festive rush.

Last year’s Eid statistics show huge wave of people heading to Murree. On the first day alone, 28,688 vehicles entered Murree. The numbers surged dramatically over the following days, with 51,380 vehicles on the second day, 57,855 on the third, and 35,119 on the fourth day, putting immense pressure on infrastructure and law enforcement.

Authorities imposed a daily vehicle entry limit of 8,000, though this cap may stretch to 12,000 vehicles on peak days due to high demand. Despite these restrictions, officials anticipate heavy traffic congestion and potential delays as tourists begin their journeys.

In a major push to improve coordination and emergency response, police have strongly urged visitors to download the Safe Tourism Murree app before traveling. The app is designed as a centralized platform providing instant access to critical services including Police, Rescue 1122, Traffic Police, and Motorway Police.

The app also offers several key features aimed at enhancing safety and convenience, such as a virtual women’s police station, direct WhatsApp communication with the DPO, detailed information on hotels and tourist destinations, and real-time weather updates.