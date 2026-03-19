Karachi Storm leaves 11 dead in Mawach Goth, as city reels from Thunderstorms, Strong Winds

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s largest city Karachi witnessed chaotic night as deadly storm left trail of destruction in Karachi, with death toll from tragic incident in Mawach Goth climbing to 11, rescue officials confirmed.

Authorities revealed that all those who died were drug users, with their bodies shifted to Civil Hospital for legal formalities, as officials continue to piece together the full scale of the disaster.

The shocking development follows powerful onslaught of heavy rain, thunder, lightning, and fierce winds that battered Karachi on Wednesday, throwing daily life into chaos. Major roads were choked with traffic, electricity supply was disrupted across wide areas, and residents were left grappling with dangerous conditions.

Karachi Weather Update

Wednesday Night: A rain and windstorm accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in Karachi and many districts of Sindh, including Hyderabad, Dadu, Jacobabad, Naushero Feroz, Kashmore, Larkana, Sanghar, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, and Tharparkar.

There is also a possibility of isolated hailstorms in these areas. This means that while most places will experience rain and strong winds, a few locations might see hail.

On Thursday, most parts of Sindh will have partly cloudy weather, which means clouds with occasional sunshine. However, the same districts listed above are expected to face rain again, along with thunderstorms, strong gusts of wind, and isolated hailstorms.

What initially appeared to be a limited tragedy has now turned far more severe. Earlier reports had confirmed one death and eight injuries after a wall collapsed in Baldia’s Mawach Goth, but the situation has since escalated dramatically, with fatalities rising sharply.

The storm’s fury was felt across the city. In Clifton, five people were injured when strong winds uprooted a tree, sending it crashing down. Rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the घायल individuals to hospital.

Several key areas, including Saddar, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Bahadurabad, Tariq Road, Shahrah-e-Faisal, North Karachi, North Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, and Surjani Town, bore the brunt of the storm. Flooded streets, powerful winds, and widespread outages created a citywide emergency-like situation.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned that the danger is far from over. Although there has been a brief improvement in conditions, the same weather system remains active and could unleash more thunderstorms from Thursday afternoon, with risks of heavy rainfall, strong winds, and even isolated hailstorms.

Adding to the тревога, light rain is expected on the first day of Eid, while another powerful weather system between March 24 and 27 could bring further showers, keeping Karachi and other parts of Sindh under unstable conditions well into early April.

Authorities have issued urgent advisories, urging citizens to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary movement, especially in low-lying and high-risk areas, as the city braces for more potentially dangerous weather.