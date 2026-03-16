Lahore Weather Update: Intermittent rain to continue in city under new system

LAHORE – Chill returns to Lahore after overnight rain, which caused a noticeable drop in temperature, bringing coolness and relief from the previous warmth.

According to the Meteorological Department, the current temperature in Lahore is 15°C. Today, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 23°C, while the minimum may drop to 13°C. Humidity stands at 84%, with light winds blowing at 6 km/h.

The department warns of partly cloudy skies throughout the day, with a possibility of intermittent showers. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas and take precautions against sudden rain.

Over the next few days, Lahore is expected to see partly cloudy weather, with rain likely at various times during the upcoming week.

Western winds are expected to enter Pakistan, bringing rain and possible hail. Karachi may experience rain with thunder and lightning on March 18, with hail in some areas. Rural Sindh could also see similar weather on March 18 and 19.