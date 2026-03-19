Travel Alert: Major Airline Suspends Dubai, Riyadh Flights for 1.5 months amid Middle East crisis

DUBAI – Hong Kong air carrier Cathay Pacific suspended all flights to Dubai and Riyadh until April 30, citing escalating instability in the Middle East. The airline warned that further changes to its flight schedules remain possible in the coming days as the situation continues to evolve, stressing that passenger safety remains its highest priority.

The cancellation of flight operation comes amid growing regional unrest linked to ongoing conflict in Iran, which has significantly impacted global aviation operations. Multiple international airlines have been forced to cancel or delay flights to key travel hubs across the Middle East as airspace conditions become increasingly unpredictable.

Adding to the crisis, the war conditions have triggered a sharp surge in oil and jet fuel prices, sending shockwaves through the global travel industry. Rising operational costs are now being passed on to travelers, with several major airlines, including Qantas, Air New Zealand, and Thai Airways, confirming fare increases in response to the escalating fuel expenses.

Meanwhile, International Airlines Group (IAG), the parent company of British Airways, has revealed that it took proactive measures by pre-purchasing fuel supplies in advance. This strategic move is aimed at cushioning the airline against potential short-term fare spikes in the coming months, as volatility in fuel markets continues to intensify.

With geopolitical tensions showing no immediate signs of easing, the aviation industry appears braced for further turbulence, as airlines, passengers, and global markets alike grapple with the far-reaching consequences of the unfolding crisis.