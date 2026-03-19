Qatar directs Iranian diplomats to leave country after Ras Laffan Missile Strikes

DOHA – Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs ordered Iranian military and security attachés, along with their entire staff, to leave the country immediately. The individuals, labeled “persona non grata,” have been given just 24 hours to depart, following an unprecedented missile attack on Qatar’s northern coast.

The decision comes in response to missile strike on Ras Laffan Industrial City, home to Qatar’s largest gas plant, causing widespread destruction and igniting massive fires. Qatar Energy confirmed that emergency teams were deployed immediately to control the blaze, and, so far, there have been no reported casualties. However, the attack has sent shockwaves through the region, directly threatening Qatar’s national security and regional stability.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Iran of pursuing “extremist policies” that are dragging innocent countries into a spiraling crisis. “Qatar reserves the right to respond and will take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, security, and citizens,” the statement warned.

Qatar’s Ministry of Defense confirmed that Iran launched five missiles, four of which struck Ras Laffan Industrial City. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior reported that the resulting fire has been contained, and no lives were lost in the attack.

Iran attacks on Saudi

Saudi authorities reported that debris from the intercepted ballistic missiles injured four people, though alerts for Riyadh and Al-Kharj have now been lifted. Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense confirmed that its missile defense systems successfully intercepted the four missiles fired toward the capital.

This brazen attack on a critical energy hub marks one of the most severe provocations in the Gulf region in recent years. Qatar has made it clear: any further “hostile” actions by Iran will trigger decisive retaliatory measures.