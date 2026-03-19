Pakistanis shocked as viral clip shows Filthy preparation of Famous Energy Drink ‘Sting’

LAHORE – A disturbing clip is doing rounds on social media, and it triggered outrage, causing serious concerns among locals, as it exposes the questionable and unsafe production process of a well-known energy drink.

In viral footage, empty bottles can be seen being washed in soapy water before red-colored liquid is manually mixed and poured into them. The process appears to be carried out without any visible industrial-grade equipment or standardized hygiene protocols. The video further shows that after filling, gas is injected into the bottles, which are then sealed with caps.

The clip ignited wave of reactions online, with users expressing alarm over the apparent lack of sanitation and safety measures. Many have raised concerns that such practices, if authentic, could pose serious health risks, particularly for children and youth.

کہیں جانے انجانے میں سٹنگ کا بائیکاٹ کرکے ان غریبوں کے پیٹ پر لات نہ مار دیجیئے گا، اس لیے سٹنگ پیتے رہیں تاکہ غریب کا چولہا جلتا رہے اور پاکستان کا قیمتی زرمبادلہ بھی بچا رہے!! pic.twitter.com/WpnH8Ns7hy — Mohammad Hayat (@mofarooka) March 18, 2026

Social media users have been divided in their reactions. Some comes with wild sarcasm and disbelief, questioning how such a process could be associated with a globally recognized brand. One user commented ironically that the bottles were thoroughly washed and properly filled with carbonated water.

Others dismissed claim that the video is related to an official or legitimate production line. Several users argued that the setup appears to be a local or informal soda bottling operation rather than a branded manufacturing facility. Such bottles are commonly used in rural or remote areas, where locally prepared beverages are sold at low prices, sometimes around Rs20-25 also known as Soda Water Bottles.

Another user pointed out visible details in the video, suggesting that the caps and bottles resemble those used for locally made milk soda rather than any branded energy drink, further fueling doubts about the authenticity of the claims linking the video to a major beverage company.

Despite conflicting opinions, many users expressed relief that they had never consumed the drink, while others urged authorities to take immediate action. Calls have been made for regulatory bodies to investigate the matter and ensure strict enforcement of hygiene standards in beverage manufacturing to protect public health.