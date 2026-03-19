Pakistan rejects US claims on missile threat, calls program ‘purely defensive’

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has firmly rejected recent claims by a US official regarding a potential threat posed by its missile capabilities, the Foreign Office spokesperson said.

Responding to remarks by the US Director of National Intelligence, Tahir Andrabi stated that Pakistan categorically dismisses such assertions about its missile program.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s strategic capabilities are purely defensive in nature, aimed at safeguarding national sovereignty and maintaining peace and stability in South Asia.

The spokesperson noted that Pakistan’s missile program, which falls well short of intercontinental range, is firmly based on the doctrine of credible minimum deterrence in response to India.

In contrast, he pointed out that India’s development of missile capabilities exceeding a range of 12,000 kilometers reflects a trend that goes beyond regional security needs and raises concerns for both the region and beyond.

He added that Pakistan remains committed to promoting constructive engagement with the United States on the basis of mutual respect, non-discrimination, and a fact-based approach.

Tahir Andrabi stressed the need for a balanced and thoughtful perspective aligned with South Asia’s strategic realities, to help promote peace, security, and stability across the region.