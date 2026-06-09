Ttp Attack On Peshawar Checkpost Leaves Six Pakistani Paramilitary Troops Martyred

Security sources said at least four militants were killed during the exchange of fire. However, the fleeing attackers reportedly carried away the bodies of their slain companions, making independent verification difficult. Sources further revealed that six FC personnel were taken away by the attackers during the raid, prompting a large-scale search and rescue operation in the area.

Soon after the attack, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for latest assault. The incident remained in headlines being one of the region’s recurring security flashpoints. Located near the semi-tribal belt of Dara Adam Khel on the outskirts of Peshawar, the area has witnessed repeated counterterrorism operations and militant attacks over the past several years.

Last year in October, militants targeted Hassan Khel Police Station, leading to prolonged gun battle in which two attackers were killed. Earlier, in May 2024, an intelligence-based operation in area eliminated five militants, although Pakistan Army captain and a havaldar also embraced martyrdom during the operation.

In April this year, security forces launched another operation in outskirts of Hassan Khel, targeting militant hideouts and disrupting terrorist networks.

After the latest attack, additional security forces were deployed to the area and an operation remains underway to track down the attackers, recover the abducted personnel, and prevent further militant activity. The assault shows persistent security challenges facing KP, where militant groups continue to target security forces despite ongoing counterterrorism efforts.