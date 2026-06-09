Punjab to go digital: ‘One Map Punjab’ project to unify all land, geographic data

LAHORE – The Punjab government has decided to launch the “One Map Punjab” project aimed at integrating all mapping and geographical data of the province on a single platform.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 1.466 billion, has been proposed to create a centralized digital system containing complete geographical, land, and infrastructure data across Punjab.

Officials said the system will provide access to a unified digital record of land, infrastructure, and government development projects. The initiative will initially be launched in Lahore and later expanded across the entire province.

According to official sources, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) will implement the project, while the Planning and Development (P&D) Department will act as the sponsoring agency.

The project aims to introduce a modern digital mapping system to prevent duplication of government projects and assets. It will also enable automatic identification of utility conflicts and development bottlenecks, while a special Analysis and Decision Support System will be developed to assist in policymaking and resource allocation.

Authorities have proposed hiring a 36-member expert team for the project, with Rs 533.7 million allocated for manpower costs alone, while Rs 324 million has been recommended for hosting charges.

Sources further stated that the pre-PDWP forum directed the removal of expenses related to mobile phones and honorariums, reduction in the number of proposed laptops, and procurement strictly based on actual requirements.

The forum also instructed that strict security measures be ensured for the protection of sensitive geographical data. Additionally, officials were directed to develop a clear sustainability plan and revenue generation strategy for the project.