Woman arrested after acid attack on husband in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – A woman allegedly threw acid on her husband in the area of Gujjar Khan police station, police said.

According to police, the victim had arrived at the Union Council office in connection with divorce proceedings. After leaving the office, he was attacked by his wife, who allegedly threw acid on him.

Police stated that the injured man was immediately shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities confirmed that the woman involved in the attack has been arrested.

A case has been registered on the complaint of the victim, while further investigation into the incident is underway.