Lahore-Manchester direct PIA Flight Ticket to cost over Rs1.5Lac

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to launch its direct Lahore–Manchester service from July 3, expanding its footprint in the UK market after long gap.

The air carrier fixed one-way economy-class fare at Rs155,000, offering passengers a new nonstop travel option between Pakistan and England.

The new route will officially start operations on July 3, with PIA using its Boeing 777 aircraft on the service. Manchester route is latest addition to PIA’s growing UK operations.

Earlier this year, the airline resumed direct flights between Lahore and London on March 30, signaling a renewed focus on rebuilding and expanding its presence in one of its most important international markets.

A PIA spokesperson said the airline is continuing efforts to increase flight frequencies and destinations in the United Kingdom, where a large Pakistani diaspora relies on direct air links for business, tourism, and family travel. The launch of Lahore-Manchester service is expected to improve travel convenience and provide greater connectivity for passengers traveling between Pakistan and northern England.

The move forms part of PIA’s broader strategy to enhance its international route network and capitalize on growing demand for direct flights between Pakistan and key overseas destinations.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) re-established its presence in UK after spending more than 5 years barred from operating flights to one of its most important overseas markets. The airline’s return follows a series of aviation reforms and safety upgrades aimed at restoring international confidence in Pakistan’s civil aviation sector.

The suspension dates back to 2020, when Karachi crash claimed 97 lives and triggered intense scrutiny of the country’s aviation standards. Subsequent investigations uncovered serious irregularities in pilot licensing, leading regulators in UK, Europe, and other jurisdictions to impose restrictions on the national carrier.

Pakistan’s aviation authorities launched wide-ranging reforms, including stricter regulatory oversight, verification of pilot credentials, and improvements to safety compliance procedures. After years of audits and corrective measures, European regulators lifted restrictions on PIA in late 2024, allowing the airline to resume flights to the continent.

UK followed in 2025 after reviewing Pakistan’s progress on aviation safety standards. With the required approvals in place, PIA resumed direct flights to Britain in October 2025, relaunching services between Islamabad and Manchester using Boeing 777 aircraft.