Karachi Board BSEK Matric Results 2026

Board of Secondary Education Karachi officially announced results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II (Class 10) Science Group examinations.

A total of 176,152 students were registered for the examinations, while 175,200 candidates appeared in the exams. Out of those who took the examinations, 141,688 students successfully passed, while 29,655 students were declared unsuccessful. The overall pass percentage stood at 80.87%.

The Board also released the grade-wise breakdown of successful candidates. A total of 35,529 students secured the prestigious A-1 grade, while 51,022 students achieved an A grade. Additionally, 34,910 students earned a B grade, and 17,153 students obtained a C grade.