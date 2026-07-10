Senate committee approves blue passport privileges for former MPs, families

ISLAMABAD – The Senate Standing Committee on Interior has approved a bill proposing free official (blue) passports for former members of Parliament, their spouses, and dependent children.

The amendment to the Members of Parliament (Salaries and Allowances) Act, 2026 was introduced by Senator Abdul Qadir and received the committee’s approval.

Under the proposed amendment, former parliamentarians would become eligible for free official (blue) passports.

The bill also extends the facility to their spouses and dependent children under the age of 28.

According to the amendment, retired federal secretaries and their families already enjoy this privilege. The proposal seeks to place former members of Parliament on an equal footing with retired federal secretaries regarding entitlement to official blue passports.