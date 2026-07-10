Pakistan orders immediate arrest of Afghans staying without valid visas

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has intensified its crackdown on illegally residing Afghan nationals after the federal government’s July 10 deadline expired.

Following the deadline, the government has decided to accelerate the deportation process. Any Afghan national found living in Pakistan without a valid visa will be arrested immediately.

Authorities have also been directed to submit daily reports to the Ministry of Interior. The reports will include the number of Afghan nationals detained for lacking valid visas, details of the action taken against them, and their current legal status.

The move follows a letter issued by the Ministry of Interior on June 28, 2026, to the chief secretaries of all four provinces, as well as the chief secretaries of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, directing them to ensure implementation of the government’s decisions.

The ministry also instructed all deputy commissioners, police, and law enforcement agencies to issue the necessary directives for enforcing the deportation policy.