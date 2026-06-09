Field Marshal Asim Munir, Bahrain Guard Chief discuss defence ties

RAWALPINDI – Commander of the Bahrain National Guard, His Highness General Sheikh Mohammed bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, met Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Force, at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, the evolving regional security environment, and ways to further strengthen defence and security cooperation between Pakistan and Bahrain.

The ISPR said both leaders expressed satisfaction over the longstanding brotherly ties between the two countries and emphasized the importance of enhancing military collaboration.

Earlier, the Bahrain National Guard commander also held separate meetings with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf at Naval Headquarters and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu at Air Headquarters.

During the meeting at Naval Headquarters, the two sides discussed bilateral defence cooperation and the regional security situation. The Bahraini commander praised the Pakistan Navy’s role in promoting maritime security and described it as an important contributor to regional maritime stability.

At Air Headquarters, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu highlighted the Pakistan Air Force’s modernization efforts, capability enhancement, infrastructure development, indigenous defence production, and advanced training reforms.

The discussions also covered integrated defence systems, drones, artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, advanced sensors, digital innovation, and emerging air defence challenges.

The Bahrain National Guard commander commended the professionalism, operational readiness, and contributions of Pakistan’s armed forces toward regional peace and stability. He also appreciated Pakistan’s defence modernization initiatives and indigenous capabilities, expressing interest in expanding cooperation in training, advanced technologies, and capacity-building.

According to ISPR, the visit reflects the strong and enduring defence partnership between Pakistan and Bahrain and is expected to further enhance military cooperation between the two brotherly nations.