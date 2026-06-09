10,000 Pakistanis misused UK student visas to seek asylum, reveals FIA

ISLAMABAD – A meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior was held under the chairmanship of Raja Khurram Nawaz, where Director General FIA, Usman Anwar, briefed lawmakers on the issue of deported Pakistanis and illegal migration.

During the briefing, the FIA chief said that the European Union and several other countries had raised concerns regarding Pakistanis entering their territories illegally. He noted that individuals traveling abroad through illegal means were damaging Pakistan’s international reputation.

Usman Anwar informed the committee that 7,000 Pakistanis who traveled to Azerbaijan on visit visas this year did not return to Pakistan. He also revealed that 580 Pakistanis who went to Belarus failed to return.

The DG FIA further stated that around 10,000 Pakistanis misused student visas in the United Kingdom by seeking asylum after arriving there. He added that new human smuggling routes had emerged through Malaysia and Uzbekistan.

According to the FIA, 39,786 individuals attempting to travel abroad without proper documentation were offloaded in 2025, while more than 3,000 people were prevented from traveling due to stop lists and Interpol alerts.

He also disclosed that 175 Pakistanis arrested in Libya had been repatriated. The FIA reported a 75 percent decline in organized begging networks and a 31 percent reduction in cases involving forged documents.